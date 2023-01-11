We battle as mean girl witches and troll theatre kids in fantasy high school board game Mythic Mischief! (Sponsored)

This video and article are sponsored by IV Studio and Mythic Mischief. Find out more and buy the game on the Mythic Mischief website.

Have you ever dreamed of going to a magical school? A place where homework involves potions, classes are all about spells and your gym class involves a broom. You can make that dream a reality as you head to Mythic Manor and start causing trouble in board game Mythic Mischief!

In Mythic Mischief, you play as a fantastical twist on one of the high school cliques, from Frankenstein monster jocks to troll theatre kids and mean girl witches. Each group of students are quietly battling it out in the school library to get the creepy Tomekeeper to catch the other team. The hooded librarian moves through the shelves slowly and methodically, giving students a chance to change their course, push other students into their way and generally cause trouble for the other cliques you’re up against.

Each high school club has their own special powers too, from jocks chucking weedy wizards into the path of the Tomekeeper to the theatre kids bringing their set dressings to make pretend shelves and divert the danger. The unique abilities mean each game will feel different and allow you to build different strategies depending on which clique you join that day. Plus, there are expansions to pick up more class groups if you’re looking to try new characters out. Although for me it’ll always be the mean girl witches - those outfits are just too good.

Check out our preview from PAX Unplugged 2022 to hear Austin from IV Studio run us through everything you need to know about the game. Mythic Mischief is out now and available online so you can enrol at Mythic Manor anytime.

