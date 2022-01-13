Pandemic’s digital version removed from all stores but publisher won’t say why

If you were waiting to purchase Pandemic on mobile, Steam or some other digital storefront, publisher Asmodee apparently eradicated that choice earlier today. All versions of the popular cooperative board game have been removed from online platforms for as yet undisclosed reasons.

According to a recent post in the r/boardgames subreddit, user bad_boy_barry first noticed the issue when attempting to download Pandemic to a new phone. He discovered the game did not appear when searched, instead showing related mobile games such as Plague, Inc. Dicebreaker confirmed the same was true for iOS, Google Play and Steam.

The user reached out to Asmodee Digital’s support line who confirmed the removal and further said that the Microsoft version would be pulled on Jan. 31st, followed by the Nintendo Switch version “at the end of July.”

“First of all, we want to thank you and all the Pandemic players for your loyalty and support over time. Unfortunately, we are taking the Pandemic app off the stores. We have worked hard over 4 years on Pandemic and withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose,” the email reportedly reads.

The Asmodee Digital website also contains no mention of Pandemic’s video game adaptation among the 20 other titles the studio has developed, including Catan, Gloomhaven and Terraforming Mars. Those interested can play Pandemic via Board Game Arena, which was purchased by Asmodee in February of last year.

One possible explanation is that Asmodee Digital is working on an inclusive digital app for Pandemic that will rope in all of its variations and expansions, a la Catan Universe. Such an upgrade would allow cross-platform play and other quality of life improvements, and Asmodee could easily sell digital versions of the expansions within the app itself.

Catan Universe also contains the card game Rivals of Catan, so its not impossible that a speculative Pandemic app would give players access to Hot Zone and other versions alongside standalone games such as Iberia and Fall of Rome.

Dicebreaker has reached out to Asmodee Digital for more information but did not hear back by time of publication. Those who have previously purchased Pandemic on any digital platform can still download the last version of the game, but further updates and support seem unlikely at this point.