Kiss Marry Kill for your favourite movies! First look at new party game Play Rewind Eject (Sponsored)

This video and article are sponsored by Bloat Games and Play Rewind Eject. Find out more and back Play Rewind Eject on Kickstarter until January 25th.

We’ve all been there, sitting around a table with friends arguing over whether Jurassic Park is better than Jaws or whether Twilight should have been nominated for an Oscar. Unfortunately the discussion has rarely had a satisfying ending - until now!

Play Rewind Eject is basically Kiss Marry Kill for movies. It’s a party game that has you picking between three classic films like The Wizard of Oz, Friday the 13th and Forrest Gump. You have to decide if you Play the film - keeping it as it is and continuing to enjoy it - Rewind it, by remaking the movie with an all-new cast and direction; or Eject it, removing the film from the game and culture as we know it.

Each movie has to go into one of these categories, so there can be some tough decisions. The twist is everyone else playing at the table has to guess what your choices will be, too. How well do your friends know your movie preferences - and how mad will they be when you banish Star Wars forever? For each correct guess the other people at the table get a point, before you draw another three films and move onto the next player.

You can continue on like this until the entire box is empty and only one card is left to determine which is the best film of all time. Well, according to the group, as someone could very easily get rid of your favourite movie in the first round.

You can see how Play Rewind Eject is played in our PAX Unplugged 2022 preview as designer Eric from Bloat Games runs me through a few rounds and shows off the exciting expansions available. Whether you want to play with your kids or the Disney fans in the family, you can pick up the animated movies pack, the comic pack for Marvel and DC fans, or a horror pack for all those who love to be scared.

Play Rewind Eject is on Kickstarter until January 25th.