Tabletop Awards 2022

2022's must-play tabletop games revealed!

Discover all the big winners from this year's Tabletop Awards, from the best board games and RPGs to groundbreaking designers and publishers.

See who won
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Yu-Gi-Oh! meets Summoner Wars in TCG-inspired two-player board game Re;Act - here’s a first look! (Sponsored)

The art of the combo.
Michael Whelan avatar
Video by Michael Whelan Head of Video
Published on

This video and article are sponsored by Brother Ming Games and Re;Act - The Arts of War. Find out more on the Brother Ming Games website and back Re;Act on Kickstarter until December 28th.

At PAX Unplugged 2022 in Philadelphia we got a chance to sit down with Brother Ming of Brother Ming Games to talk about its new game, Re;Act - The Arts of War!

Inspired by trading card games like Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! and grid-based combat games like Summoner Wars and Duelyst, Re;Act sees two combatants mix the one-upmanship of the TCG ‘chain’ with tactical placement and flanking.

In our preview video we chat with Brother Ming about the inspirations behind the game, its art style and the characters you can play and fight as. We also go over how the game plays, what a typical turn looks like and what makes it stand out from all its board game and card game contemporaries.

In the game you’ll see two master artists using their “arts of war” (pun intended) to best each other in single combat. From calligraphers to dancers to graffiti artists, there’s a whole slew of different aesthetics and play styles. One character doesn’t even use a deck of cards!

If you’re a fan of chess-like movement, back-and-forth card play and copious amounts of anime then Re;Act could be for you! Currently live on Kickstarter, expect to see Re;Act hitting your friendly local gaming stores in the near future.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Michael Whelan avatar

Michael Whelan

Head of Video

Michael "Wheels" Whelan started life in the video game industry working as a community manager and content producer on titles such as the Total War franchise and Sorcery! 4. He was able to integrate his lifelong enthusiasm for tabletop into his job by starting a new series of tabletop livestreams on Total War's marketing channels, before becoming the second talented member of Dicebreaker’s video team in mid-2019.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us
Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch