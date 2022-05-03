Epic Games store getting Terraforming Mars digital for free

The digital version of Terraforming Mars will soon be available for free on the Epic Games store.

Set to launch on the digital storefront for PC and Mac systems this week, the video game version of Terraforming Mars will be available to download for free for Epic Games users. To claim the game, all players will need to do is download the Epic Games launcher for free – if they don’t already have it installed – before finding Terraforming Mars digital on the store and downloading it onto their device.

Terraforming Mars digital is a video game adaptation of the tabletop original that has players competing as rival corporations attempting to make the red planet habitable for human beings. The digital board game – which was released on the Steam store in October 2018 – transforms the board game into a video game that players can experience on their own in a single-player mode or with friends in a competitive mode, either online or via local multiplayer.

Despite featuring much the same gameplay as the tabletop version, with players laying down cards or using their resources to perform actions, the video game version of Terraforming Mars contains graphics depicting player actions such as placing water, cities or forests on hexes, with players able to challenge their friends or random opponents online regardless of where they are.

Asmodee Digital is both the developer and publisher behind Terraforming Mars digital, as well as other digital adaptations of board games such as Gloomhaven digital, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition and the digital version of Takenoko.

The original Terraforming Mars board game was published in 2016 by FryxGames, a studio co-founded by the designer of Terraforming Mars - Jacob Fryxelius – and its artist, Isaac Fryxelius. Considered to be one of the best board games released in the last 10 years, Terraforming Mars has one to five players becoming the CEOs of rival corporations that are temporarily working together to make Mars appropriate for humans.

At the beginning of the space-themed board game, players draft cards from a series of hands, before spending their money on any cards they want to keep. Players then take turns to use their funds to play cards or perform various actions such as increasing the planet’s temperature. Along the way, players will be looking to gather victory points through playing cards, claiming milestones or funding awards, as well as increasing their terraforming rating. Whichever player has the most victory points by the end of the game is named the winner.

At the end of last month, it was revealed that the Terraforming Mars: Hellas & Elysium downloadable content would soon be coming to the Steam Store. Based on the physical expansion of the same name, the DLC will provide players with two new maps to play with – offering new challenges and opportunities to acquire victory points.

The digital version of Terraforming Mars will be available to claim for free on the Epic Games store from May 5th until May 9th.