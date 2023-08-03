The One Ring RPG delves too deep in upcoming Moria - The Long Dark campaign expansion

Lovers of the dark places from J.R.R. Tolkien’s influential fantasy world: rejoice. The One Ring RPG has announced a new campaign sourcebook exploring the lost dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm.

Moria - The Long Dark will reportedly be the largest expansion yet for The One Ring RPG and give players a sourcebook focused on the final decades in Khazad-dûm, chronicling its fall into the doomed and haunted halls of Moria by the time the Fellowship comes knocking on its enchanted doors.

Publisher Free League announced the expansion at a Gen Con press event on August 3rd, saying that the current plan is to release the campaign sourcebook for The One Ring 2E and its 5th Edition-compatible The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying simultaneously - the latter will print under the title Moria - Shadow of Khazad-dûm.

Gareth Hanrahan, who penned The One Ring 2E’s core books, returns as the author for Moria - The Long Dark. This expansion was part of the portfolio of books released for the original version of The One Ring published by Cubicle 7 before the licence transferred over to Free League and as such has been one of the more anticipated additions to the new version.

The One Ring 2E was immediately successful, raising more that SEK17,000,000 (roughly £1,449,084) during its initial crowdfunding campaign. The promise of exploring a version of Middle-earth during the encroaching threat of The Shadow but before the events of the Fellowship hold a lot of appeal. A subsequent solo Strider Mode and several expansions have kept players entrenched in Tolkein's fantasy world.

Moria - The Long Dark will launch a Kickstarter campaign on August 29th and plans to publish the book for retail “early next year”, according to a press release. A digital PDF version of the full book will reportedly be available through the crowdfunding campaign and before the physical edition ships to backers.