Lord of the Rings tabletop RPG launches solo ‘Strider’ mode

A solo game mode for The One Ring Roleplaying Game: Second Edition, the most recent version of the official Lord of the Rings tabletop roleplaying game, has been launched.

Called the Strider mode – presumably after one of the many names of The Lord of the Ring’s character, Aragorn – the solo RPG mode will enable single players to explore the world of Middle-earth on their own. Whilst The One Ring RPG: Second Edition is designed to be played with several participants, including a game master, the Strider mode allows lone players to experience the game themselves.

The solo mode provides players with the modifications and additional rules they need to start their journeys across Middle-earth, alongside some guidelines as to how to get the best experience possible. A table of random – but thematically appropriate – events designed to incite and continue players’ adventures in the world of The Lord of the Rings is also included in the solo mode.

The official trailer for The One Ring Roleplaying Game: Second Edition.

The Strider expansion was created for The One Ring Roleplaying Game: Second Edition by solo game designers Shawn Tomkin – who has previously worked on the sci-fi RPG Starforged – and Matt Click, a creator behind Ironsworn: Delve and Mecha Hack.

The One Ring Roleplaying Game: Second Edition is a fantasy tabletop RPG adapted from the beloved novels of JRR Tolkien. Taking place in 2965 of The Third Age – which is roughly set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings – The One Ring RPG: Second Edition has players becoming a band of heroes who are ready to stand up against the rising shadow of evil falling over Middle-earth.

Focused on the locations in Eriador – including recognisable places such as The Shire and Rivendell – The One Ring RPG: Second Edition allows players to create characters from the various species found across Middle-earth, such as Hobbits and humans. The starter set for the TRPG comes with an adventure that revolves around the Hobbits of The Shire, with players becoming heroic hairy-footed members of that community.

The One Ring Roleplaying Game: Second Edition was developed and published by Free League Publishing – including project lead Martin Takaichi – a studio that has previously released other licensed TRPGs such as the Alien RPG, as well as the upcoming Blade Runner Roleplaying Game.

The Strider mode for The One Ring Roleplaying Game: Second Edition is a digital-only expansion available on DriveThruRPG for $5 (£4).