Venture into the Mines of Moria with new Lord of the Rings RPG sourcebooks

New sourcebooks design for both The One Ring Roleplaying Game and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E will enable players to venture into the infamous Mines of Moria.

The One Ring RPG: Second Edition and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E are tabletop roleplaying games that support adventures and campaigns taking place within the world of Middle-earth, as created by JRR Tolkien in his series of fantasy novels. Whereas The One Ring RPG 2E is a tabletop RPG using an original system in a system that takes place 20 years after the events of The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E is a TRPG based on the open-license version of the D&D 5E system – applying the various tropes and aspects of Tolkien’s world onto the recognisable gameplay system.

In both The One Ring: Second Edition and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E, players can create their own characters from a selection of options inspired by the people’s and world of Middle-earth. As the party explores the land prior to the events of The Lord of the Rings, they’ll be able to experience adventures throughout Middle-earth: from the comforting Shire to the dark lands of Mordor.

Image credit: Free League Publishing

Two separate sourcebooks – one designed for The One Ring 2E and another intended for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E – based on the worldbuilding and legends of Moria are set to be released via a crowdfunding campaign. The One Ring 2E players will be perusing Moria – Through the Doors of Durin, whilst players of The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E will be using Moria – Shadow of Khazad- dûm. Both versions of the fantasy TRPG book will feature roughly the same content, with the major changes being in how each works for their intended roleplaying game.

The sourcebooks focus on the remains of the once great dwarven city of Dwarrowdelf, hidden beneath the mountains and home to immense riches. However, a thousand years ago a curse called Durin’s Bane spread through the tunnels of the underground city, causing whatever dwarves remaining to flee for their lives. The abandoned city now serves as a home for the likes of orcs, goblins and potentially even worse dwellers. Nevertheless, players will be able to venture into the Halls of Durin, if they’re brave or stupid enough.

Within the sourcebooks, players will find a quest that will take them through Moria, as well as an overview of the city’s history and its current state. Depending on whichever version players have, they’ll find rules that have been altered to fit the underground world, including rules surrounding what happens should they interact with Durin’s Bane. Players can also expect to encounter the likes of Orcs and other terrifying underground enemies.

Both books are set to be published by Free League Publishing, the company responsible for the release of The One Ring RPG: Second Edition and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E, as well as the likes of sci-fi roleplaying games Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game and Tales from the Loop.

The crowdfunding campaign for both books is now live on Kickstarter.