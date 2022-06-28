Vampire: The Masquerade’s answer to D&D Beyond launches into early access

Vampire: The Masquerade Nexus, the gothic RPG’s equivalent to digital toolset D&D Beyond, has launched into early access.

Announced last year, Nexus serves as a companion app for Vampire: The Masquerade V5, including digital versions of the World of Darkness RPG’s rules and supplements. The interactive digital reader includes tooltips, links between content and pop-out information to help players seek out rules and jump between relevant sections.

The app also touts features to help players find roleplaying groups by specifying preferences through a matchmaking-like system, with the ability for Storytellers - Vampire’s GM equivalent - to set a real-money fee for running sessions and receive tips from players.

When it comes to actually playing, Nexus can be used for video calls and text chat to run games online, with additional tools for journalling and taking notes.

Nexus developer Demiplane, which has also announced a digital toolset for fantasy RPG Pathfinder, confirmed that physical copies of certain Vampire: The Masquerade books would include access to the same content in a digital form. The first books to be offered in such a bundle are the V5 core rulebook and Anarch and Camarilla sourcebooks, with Chicago by Night and Cults of the Blood Gods due for release in the future.

Vampire: The Masquerade Nexus is available now in an early access form, which includes a core set of the fifth edition books on the platform. Demiplane said that it plans to release character creation and management tools later in 2022, alongside additional books and support for fellow World of Darkness RPG Hunter: The Reckoning. The studio previously announced plans to bring Werewolf: The Apocalypse to the service in the future.