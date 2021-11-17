Vampire: The Masquerade joins D&D 5E and Pathfinder 2E in getting an online RPG platform

Vampire: The Masquerade, the tabletop roleplaying game that’s part of the World of Darkness universe, is getting its own online platform similar to Pathfinder Nexus and D&D Beyond.

The horror roleplaying game, which has players becoming vampires from rival claims in Los Angeles, will be part of World of Darkness Nexus - a “digital toolset” designed to help players to access RPG content, run sessions and create their characters. Intended to support the aforementioned Vampire: The Masquerade, as well as Werewolf: The Apocalypse and Hunter: The Reckoning, a tabletop RPG that has players fighting against the supernatural as human beings.

World of Darkness Nexus will feature a digital reader - enabling players to access digital versions of sourcebooks from the universe - a lore compendium, tools for character building and creating a character sheet that players can interact with. For games masters, World of Darkness Nexus has an online playspace that they can use to run their sessions, which will support video chat and other tools for running RPG games. GM’s can also use a matchmaking tool to find players to run games for, or players can find other people to experience World of Darkness roleplaying games with.

Demiplane - the company also responsible for creating Pathfinder Nexus, an online platform for Pathfinder 2E which was announced last month - has partnered with the World of Darkness studio to develop and release the World of Darkness Nexus. The online platform will be initially launched in early access, meaning that players and GMs will be able to use a collection of limited features, before the platform’s full release later on.

The World of Darkness universe features several horror-themed tabletop settings including the aforementioned Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse. Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition has players finding themselves members of the undead, sworn to remain secret from human society and cursed with the desire to feed on blood. In Vampire: The Masquerade, players characters will be part of different clans - depending on whomever turned them - with access to unique abilities and traits as a result.

World of Darkness Nexus will be available in early access from 2022, with Demiplane yet to confirm prices or subscription models.