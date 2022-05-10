As Age of Sigmar: Third Edition was released earlier last year, players are now curious to see how Games Workshop will approach Battletomes with the updated rules. Since Age of Sigmar Third Edition's release, it's taken a previously complicated ruleset and parses it easily for players to understand which will extend to the Battletomes releasing this year. Looking ahead at the Age of Sigmar schedule for 2022, it is hard to keep up with the release schedule as Games Workshop prefers to keep product releases and dates under wraps until closer to the time.

Unlike with Wizards of the Coast and their Magic: The Gathering release schedule, it's difficult to gauge what is coming since Games Workshop chooses not to divulge until it is ready to do so. However, there are a smattering of details that gives us an idea of what is coming as Games Workshop announced the Battletome schedule for the first half of 2022, with a tease of what is coming after then. Typically you see Age of Sigmar releases divided into seasons with no real dates cemented in until later on, you also see a myriad of rumours of what other factions could come out this year to fill in gaps. However, we’ll be focusing on the confirmed releases with the information provided.

Wheels and Liv play Warhammer: Age of Sigmar - Dominion.

Age of Sigmar 2022 Release Schedule

Idoneth Deepkin and Fyreslayers battletomes and battlebox

Create warbands based on the mysterious Deepkin or flaming Fyreslayers.

In the winter, the first two factions to receive new battletomes will be the forces of the Idoneth Deepkin and the Fyreslayers. It's not surprising to see these two factions up first since they were both teased in the Fury of the Deep battlebox which was released earlier this year. With these Battletomes, this is the first opportunity to grab the rules for the two new Heroes of the aforementioned factions – Akhelian Thrallmaster and Auric Flamekeeper - which are featured in the Fury of the Deep release.

Akhelian Thrallmaster and Auric Flamekeeper go head-to-head in battle.

The Fury of the Deep Battlebox was the first big release of 2022 and it was important that Games Workshop start the year strong after the formidable release of the Dominion introductory set last year. Fury of the Deep offers an abundance of models, literature, and game pieces to start you on your Age of Sigmar journey. For those who aren’t too familiar with the factions, the Fyreslayers are ginger-haired dwarfs with a perchance for fire, while the Idoneth Deepkin are essentially water elves with a questionable morale outlook on the Mortal Realms. The battlebox comes with an abundance of miniatures - featuring Auric Hearthguard, Hearthguard Bezerkers and Vulkite Berserkers for the Fyreslayers, whilst the Idoneth Deepkin have the Akhelian Allopex, Namarti Reavers and Namarti Thralls. In total, there are about 44 miniatures for you to paint up and play, which is already decent value.

What makes Fury of the Deep such a good entry level product is that it encourages you to start playing Age of Sigmar from the get-go. Before, these battleboxes would omit something simple such as the core rules sets, tokens or even some warscroll cards which relied on you having previous experience in playing Age of Sigmar. With Fury of the Deep, this changes the logistics, something that Games Workshop should aim to cater with future releases

Wheels and Liv paint Warhammer: Age of Sigmar - Dominion models.

Nighthaunt and Daughters of Khaine battletomes and battlebox

These battletomes will allow players to dive into the creepy worlds of the Nighthaunt and Daughters of Khaine.

As for the spring release schedule, Games Workshop has confirmed that the Nighthaunt and Daughters of Khaine will be receiving updated Battletomes. This release will coincide with Arena of Shades, a battlebox featuring the two factions with everything you need to play Age of Sigmar straight out of the box. The battlebox will come with a total of 44 miniatures with seven new models to assemble and play. Like with previous battleboxes, Arena of Shades will include the usual accessories such as rulebooks, warscroll cards and tokens. Headlining the release is The High Gladiatrix and Scriptor Morgis miniatures, who will lead the Nighthaunt and Daughters of Khaine into battle respectively.

A total of 44 miniatures are featured in the upcoming Arena of Shades battlebox.

Following Scriptor Morgis into battle will be a new ranged unit of Craventhorne Guard, alongside units of Bladegheist Revenants, Myrmourn Banshees, Spirit Torment and Chainghasts to wreak havoc across the Mortal Realms. For the Daughters of Khaine, the Arena of Shades battlebox includes Doomfire Warlocks, Khinerai Heartrenders and a battalion of Sisters of Slaughter to get you into Khaine’s good books. This battlebox is ideal for those who are looking to pick up Nighthaunts or Daughters of Khaine and want an affordable route without picking up the models individually.

Chaos and Order battletomes

The factions of Chaos and Order are predictably opposed in the world of Age of Sigmar.

Rounding out the release schedule are another two battletomes for Grand Alliance Order and Chaos. Games Workshop teased that these battletomes will feature “some distinctly Chaos-flavoured mischief is on the horizon, much to the dismay of the ever-vigilant forces of Order” which is slated to be released in the Summer.

While there is nothing confirmed for the rest of the year in regards to Age of Sigmar releases, Games Workshop recommend signing up to the Warhammer Community Newsletter to keep up to date on any information as it drops. It is likely the rest of the schedule will be announced later this year, and we will provide any updates as we get them from Games Workshop in this feature.