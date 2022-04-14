If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here’s your chance to win some Yu-Gi-Oh! goodies, including cards, merch and Rush Duel on Nintendo Switch

No traps here.
Yu-Gi-Oh!’s had a heck of a 2022 so far, with the launch of its latest digital outing Master Duel earlier this year and a bunch of brand new sets and cards for the long-running trading card game hitting tables.

The good news for fans continues, as Konami has kindly given us three bundles of Yu-Gi-Oh! goodies to give away, including a structure deck for the physical TCG, a code for the recent Rush Duel video game on Nintendo Switch - plus a Rush Duel carrying case to take your card collection with you on the go - and a whole host of merchandise for both Master Duel and Rush Duel.

Here’s the full list of what’s included in each prize bundle:

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Structure Deck
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! game code for Nintendo Switch
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel carry case
  • Rush Duel USB stick
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel USB stick
  • Master Duel face mask
  • Master Duel tote bag
  • Master Duel notebook
  • Master Duel coaster

Sounds pretty good, right? The best news is that you can be in with a chance of winning everything in one of the three bundles for free by answering the very easy question below before next Thursday, April 21st.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Giveaway Dicebreaker

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents, and entries will close at midnight on Thursday April 21st. We’ll then contact the three winners and get your prizes sent out.

You can also access the competition here, where you'll also find a full set of Terms & Conditions.

