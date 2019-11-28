If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Why you should play Keyforge, the latest card game from the creator of Magic: The Gathering

A kind of Magic.
Johnny Chiodini avatar
Video by Johnny Chiodini Contributor
Additional contributions by
Updated on

It’s safe to say that Keyforge has taken the Dicebreaker video team by storm recently. With the arrival of two new factions and over 200 new cards in the latest set, Worlds Collide, we suddenly realised none of us had given Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield’s latest creation a whirl.

After opening a couple of packs for some tentative games over lunch, we were all hooked. The pull of Keyforge, as you may well know, is that each deck is unique; no agonising deckbuilding decisions to make, no booster packs required - you simply open your algorithmically-built (and named!) deck and you’re ready to go. As charming a concept as that is, however, it’s the fact that each deck is divided between three separate houses that really grabbed our attention.

On each turn, you declare which house you’ll be using - you can only play cards from that house during said turn (unless a card effect says otherwise, of course) and you can only use creatures from that house. The ebb and flow of manipulating three separate factions, each with its own traits, abilities and playstyles, is extremely satisfying - even if personally I’d be perfectly happy to play the Saurians every single turn forever. I mean, they’re dinosaurs mashed up with Roman senators, what more do you want?

Anyway, as fond as I am of Keyforge, I don’t think anybody has taken to its aember-grabbing ways quite like video producer Wheels. Make sure to watch his video on why you should play Keyforge - quite frankly if you aren’t at least tempted to play by the end then I owe you a coffee.

Johnny Chiodini avatar

Johnny Chiodini

Contributor

Johnny has over a decade of experience working in video for the likes of Eurogamer, GameSpot, ITN and Channel 4. For several years, they have also served as DM for Outside Xbox’s Dungeons & Dragons series Oxventure. Eventually, they were able to wangle a job at Dicebreaker talking about their greatest passion: tabletop games. Johnny is truly at their happiest rolling dice on a slightly-too-small table (preferably with a healthy supply of ale on hand).

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Videos

Latest Articles

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Dicebreaker Merch