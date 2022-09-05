Is Disney taking on Magic: The Gathering with its new card game? - lets discuss on the Dicebreaker Podcast

It’s time for a new episode of the Dicebreaker podcast! Wheels, Maddie and Meehan come together to chat about the latest in the tabletop gaming world.

In this episode, Maddie opens up about a seminal Dungeons & Dragons experience – having her first character player die in a game she’s running. After that, Maddie chats some more about D&D, including her disappointment towards the recently released Spelljammer: Adventures in Space which features three, somewhat barebones, books.

The podcasting trio then take a moment to discuss their thoughts on D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast’s currently packed release schedule, as well as the effect it could be having on the quality of its tabletop roleplaying game books. The recent controversy around the inclusion of the backstory behind the Hadozee playable species is also discussed, with the team weighing in on the possibility of a lack of insight, rushed development and diverse writers.

Meehan then chats about playing the likes of Quacks of Quedlinburg, Detective Club and Gloomhaven Digital, as well as having watched several shows such as Mindhunter and Better Call Saul.

Finally, Wheels shows off his fancy new Steam Deck portable video game console and chats about the intriguing mystery book Cain’s Jawbone, alongside yet more of the social deduction decoration game Decorum.

The group then moves on the talk about the latest news, including the recent purchasing of several licensed tabletop RPGs from Fandom by Dire Wolf, the studio behind Clank. The purchase includes the fantasy TRPG Tales of Xadia – which is based on The Dragon Prince animated Netflix series – and an RPG based on He-Man: Masters of the Universe, which may now be in indefinite hiatus.

Eventually, the trio discuss the main topic of this week’s episode – the announcement of the Disney Lorcana trading card game, a new tabletop title from Disney and Ravensburger. Set to be launched properly next autumn, Lorcana looks to be a possible contender to the likes of Magic: The Gathering and will be supported past its initial release date. The team chat about their predictions, thoughts and feelings on Lorcana, as well as something called “hot Woody”.

