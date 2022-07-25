Is the D&D movie trailer a critical hit? We react to the big reveal on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

The first trailer for the D&D movie is here - and there’s a lot to unpack on this week’s Dicebreaker Podcast!

We roll for perception on the big reveal as we take a look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ star-studded cast, costumes, creatures, Easter eggs and- wait, is that an owlbear?

The team also chat everything we’ve been playing this week, from more Lost Ruins of Arnak to Spirit Island, before looking ahead to the next big Magic: The Gathering set and a new Stranger Things co-op game from the creator of Pandemic Legacy.

