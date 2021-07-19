How well do you know your D&D monsters? Test for knowledge on this week's Dicebreaker Podcast!

This episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast is sponsored by Wild Bill's. Use promo code CHEERS15 for 15% off your first order: https://drinkwildbills.com/

On this week's Dicebreaker Podcast, Matt and Liv are joined by news reporter Chase Carter and special guest Jason Coles to talk Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons and everything else we’ve been playing lately!

We take some time to delve into new MTG set Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, set sail in Wind Waker-esque solo RPG Ostro and survive an encounter with Legally Distinct Aliens.

Liv challenges the team to tell their real D&D monsters from their mimics, before we answer your questions about the weirdest board game crossovers and our favourite two-player gems. There's also some more information about our new Dicebreaker+ YouTube memberships.

Games (and other things) discussed