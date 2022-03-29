It’s Dungeons & Dragons galore in this latest episode of the Dicebreaker podcast

Wheels, Maddie and Meehan team up for this week’s Dicebreaker Podcast to chat about the latest in tabletop gaming. After all the usual nonsense, the group have a discussion about their experiences in playing the recently released Dungeons & Dragons adventure book, Call of the Netherdeep. The trio played the first two chapters of the campaign for a video, which can now be viewed on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel, and had a riotous time doing so. This sparks a discussion about our feelings on D&D combat – again – and how the TRPG is changing.

Maddie also chats about her homebrew D&D games and her experiences playing Old School Essentials – which you can also now watch a video on – whilst Meehan does a roundup of all the films she’s watched recently.

The gang then go on to chat about the latest tabletop gaming news, including the announcement of a new anthology book called Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, which is the first D&D book to be entirely written by people of colour. They also discuss the newly announced entry in the Catan series and Wheels gives a rundown on the latest edition of Warhammer: Horus Heresy. (Otherwise known as Warhammer 30K.)

The trio then tackle this week’s Podcast segment, which was inspired by the news that Robin Williams used to play the Cyberpunk RPG, that has them imagining a dream Dungeons & Dragons player group, with suggestions from the audience.

