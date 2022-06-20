We get excited about the Magic: The Gathering 30th anniversary event and chat Arcs on the Dicebreaker Podcast

The Dicebreaker Podcast is back with a vengeance! Meehan, Chase and Liv are hosting this week’s episode – as Mr Jarvis was out – which obviously leads to an expected amount of chaos, alongside all the usual tabletop gaming stuff.

Besides devising a sequel to the animated film Flushed Away, the trio chat about everything they’ve played recently, which includes plenty of Dungeons & Dragons 5E on Liv’s end, such as The Wild Beyond the Witchlight campaign released last year.

Meanwhile, Chase and Meehan have an in-depth discussion about Arcs: Conflict and Collapse in the Void - the latest board game from the creator of Root, Cole Wehrle. Having recently played the basic version of the game via Tabletop Simulator, a digital app that allows players to play tabletop titles online, the two share their first impressions and whether the changes during the Kickstarter have affected the game.

Chase also chats about his experiences with Symbaroum – a D&D 5E style TRPG with dark fantasy elements – the co-op board game Spirit Island and the adorable roll-and-write game Railroad Ink.

This week’s news segment sees the hosts discussing the recently announced Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Event, and what fans of the trading card game can expect, as well as the new competitor to Kickstarter – Backerkit Crowdfunding – and the projects coming up on the platform.

Finally, in ‘honour’ of the Monopoly Summer Camp that was announced last week, the trio dream-up their own tabletop gaming summer camps – with some help from the live chat, of course.

The podcast filmed live every Friday at 2PM BST, you can catch the latest episode then on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

Games (and other stuff) Discussed