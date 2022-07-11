What happens when you have an AI write fanfiction about Warhammer and Wingspan?

On the 110th episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast, Meehan and Chase take over the usual proceedings with an expected level of chaos and ridiculousness. A show about everything tabletop gaming, the Dicebreaker Podcast sees the hosts chatting about what they’ve been playing, the latest news and indulging in a suitably silly segment.

Chase starts things up by chatting about his first game of Frostgrave, the miniatures game published by Osprey Games that the rest of the Dicebreaker team have already said plenty of nice things about. Discussion then moves to the tile-laying ecosystem-themed board game Cascadia, which Chase has recently acquired, before things shift to the Magic: The Gathering – Battle for Baldur’s Gate set.

For Meehan’s part, she joins Chase with a chat about the two-player board game Lost Cities – which they played together via BoardGameArena – as well as the simple card game Similo, before finishing things off with a quick update on her adventures in Gloomhaven digital.

The news section features brief summaries of recent stories featured on the website, including the ongoing controversy surrounding Apotheosis creator Jamison Stone and the recent death of Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi – with the two hosts sharing their memories of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise.

The final podcast segment sees Meehan and Chase taking suggestions from the live chat audience for prompts for board game fanfiction. Using this AI program, the two then proceed to generate...something resembling fanfiction. Honestly, the results are exceptionally strange.

The podcast is filmed live every Friday at 2PM BST where you can interact with the chat and hosts. You can catch the latest episode of the podcast via the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Otherwise, you can listen to the newest episode on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

If you’d like Dicebreaker to do this segment again or have suggestions for more board game fanfiction, then you can let us know in the comments below or tweet us @joindicebreaker or email us at contact@dicebreaker.com