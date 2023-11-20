6 best Rise of the Floodborn item cards in Disney Lorcana’s second set

Rise of the Floodborn’s best item cards complement the latest Disney Lorcana set’s characters by equipping them with the effects and abilities they need to achieve victory in the TCG. The top item cards in Rise of the Floodborn can help keep your characters on the field, remove your opponent’s pesky threats and enhance your deck’s strategy.

Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn item cards

Compared to action cards, item cards are able to remain on the field, providing useful benefits potentially every turn - making them extremely powerful when played well. Unlike characters, they’re often harder for your opponents to remove, too, as they can’t be directly challenged.

On top of that advantage, item cards can be used for their effect on the same turn they’re played - rather than needing a turn to dry, as with characters - so they split the difference between the instant effects of actions and the ongoing abilities of characters. The best Rise of the Floodborn item cards are those that you will use turn after turn, piling up their benefits to gain the edge over your opponents.

The best item cards in Rise of the Floodborn provide passive effects or abilities you can choose to activate when needed. The latest set introduces a number of new items and effects on top of the items seen in debut set The First Chapter, providing even more options to refine your deck’s path to winning and support the characters in your hand.

To help you get started with becoming an item expert no matter what your next deck looks like, we’ve picked out the best Rise of the Floodborn item cards in all six ink colours below. Our picks span different ink costs, play styles and effects, giving you something you’ll want to include alongside your go-to characters.

1. Sleepy’s Flute

Hear the sweet music of victory

Multiple Sleepy's Flute cards can be triggered with just a single song card, potentially bringing a windfall of lore. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

One of many Snow and the Seven Dwarfs cards to make their debut in Rise of the Floodborn, Sleepy’s Flute belongs to the doziest dwarf - but play this and your opponents will be snapped wide awake.

Sleepy’s Flute costs just two ink, so you can have it on the table within just a couple of turns. Once out, you’ll be able to exert it on any turn during which you’ve played a song. When that happens, you’ll gain a lore, putting you one step closer to victory.

Any card that gives you lore is worth your attention, but the low cost of Sleepy’s Flute - meaning you can start adding an extra lore to your total from the start of the game - makes it especially worth noting.

Add that to the fact that you can put four copies of the amber card in your deck - which could all be activated with a single song to gain four lore - and use it the same turn it’s played, and you’ll be singing this card’s praises all the way to victory.

2. The Sorcerer’s Spellbook

Turn ink into lore and close the book on your opponents’ hopes of winning

The Sorcerer's Spellbook is a great way of using spare ink at the end of your turn. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

The Sorcerer’s Spellbook joins the likes of wizard Merlin and witch Madam Mim from Disney classic The Sword in the Stone - who both make star appearances in Rise of the Floodborn - by offering some magical might to overcome your opponents.

Like any good book, The Sorcerer’s Spellbook grants Knowledge via its activated effect. By exerting the amethyst item and spending an ink, you can gain a point of lore and take yourself closer to winning.

It’s a simple effect, but one that could make the difference between claiming victory or not. With The Sorcerer’s Spellbook costing just three ink to get on the table, the item can then sit there and be activated whenever you have an ink left over at the end of your turn - potentially freeing up a one-lore character to challenge your opponents and slow them down.

Add some extra copies to your deck and you may find yourself advancing to victory without even needing to quest - and leaving your opponents searching for ways to stop you without the power to challenge the card directly.

3. Ratigan's Marvelous Trap

Simply snap and watch your rivals’ lore vanish

You'll need to banish this item card to use its effect, but getting your opponents to lose two lore each is more than worth it. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Ratigan’s Marvelous Trap comes from The Great Mouse Detective’s villainous rodent of the same name, but this could easily be the work of Marvel baddie Thanos. Why? Well, just snap and see your foes’ hopes of victory disappear.

Unlike most of the other item cards in Rise of the Floodborn, Ratigan’s Marvelous Trap can’t be used turn after turn. Instead, you’ll need to banish the card to your discard pile to activate its ability Snap! Boom! Twang!

There’s a reason that you have to discard it rather than just reusing it like many other items: Ratigan’s Marvelous Trap is immensely powerful.

When banished, the three-ink emerald item forces every one of your rival players to lose two lore. No ifs, no buts - they’re knocked back two steps from winning.

It’s an immensely strong ability that easily makes Ratigan’s Marvelous Trap one of the best item cards in Rise of the Floodborn, undoing your opponents’ efforts to get ahead. Combine with your own lore-making combos and you’ll leave them caught while you get all the cheese.

4. Dinner Bell

Sound a knell for your foes’ defeat

If a character is about to be banished by your opponent, use Dinner Bell to turn their damage into card-draw first. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

What’s that sound? Why, it’s the ringing sound of victory in your deck! Dinner Bell is a Rise of the Floodborn item card that provides some very welcome card-draw to your ruby deck. Best of all, as an item card, you can use it again and again as you need to in order to get the cards you’re looking for.

Once you’ve played Dinner Bell at its cost of four ink, you can exert the item and pay two ink to draw cards from your deck. The number of cards you draw will be equal to the total amount of damage on one of your characters, who must then be banished as per the item’s ability text.

While deliberately banishing one of your characters sounds counterintuitive, being able to turn damage into card-draw can flip the script on your opponents, making it potentially costly for them to challenge your characters. Rather than just having a character be defeated in a challenge and gain nothing, you can then take control of the situation and stock up your hand with some valuable cards.

Being able to draw cards when you want is powerful in any circumstance, but combine this with some stocky characters able to soak up damage before being used with Dinner Bell and you might find yourself quite literally holding all the cards over your rivals. From there, you should have whatever you need to gorge yourself on lore and go all the way to victory.

5. Sardine Can

Asking for a fight

Ward stops characters from being targeted by anything except challenges, making an item card that grants all of your characters the powerful keyword an essential pick for your deck. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Ward is one of Lorcana’s most powerful keywords, stopping your opponents from targeting Warded characters with any effects or abilities except challenges. That means that characters with Ward can’t be instantly banished using cards such as Dragon Fire or Be Prepared, or stopped from readying up via effects such as Anna, Heir to Arendelle’s Loving Heart.

Ward’s power in shutting down so many abilities and actions is what makes Rise of the Floodborn item card Sardine Can so essential in any sapphire deck. This four-ink item grants Ward to all of your exerted characters using its Flight Cabin effect.

For just four ink on an item card that remains in play, that’s extremely potent. In other words, your opponents must choose to challenge your characters in order to get rid of them, as long as you exert them every turn - which you’ll likely be doing as they quest or challenge themselves. Combine with keywords such as Bodyguard - which forces your opponent to target any Bodyguard characters first with challenges - and some high willpower tanks, and you’ll soon take control of the battlefield with an impenetrable defence.

Handing all of your cards such a strong keyword easily makes Sardine Can one of the best item cards in Rise of the Floodborn - stick it in your deck and watch your opponents’ strategies fall apart.

6. Weight Set

Mighty strong

Weight Set's passive effect lets you draw cards when characters with four or more strength are played - great for steel decks full of hefty challengers. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Has there ever been a more fitting card for steel than the hefty barbell on Weight Set? These mighty weights hoisted by Hercules don’t just look the part - they can also do some seriously heavy lifting when it comes to your Lorcana deck.

Once you’ve popped Weight Set on the table for its cost of three ink, its passive effect Training will trigger whenever you play a character with four or more strength. When that happens, you can choose to pay an ink to draw a card.

Importantly, Weight Set’s effect is passive and can be used multiple times a turn - helping you to boost your card-draw whenever you play characters with over three strength. That’s very achievable, especially in steel decks, so keep some ink handy and fill your hand full of cards.

Giving you more options at your disposal makes Weight Set one of the best item cards in Rise of the Floodborn, helping you to get the cards you need - including any other items that will help take you straight to victory!