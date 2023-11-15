7 best Rise of the Floodborn sapphire cards in Disney Lorcana’s second set

Sapphire cards in Rise of the Floodborn are mostly centered around ensuring that players have the most cards and ink as possible. In Disney Lorcana, sapphire cards are strongly associated with the attributes of intelligence and resourcefulness, featuring characters – or alternative versions of them – who are known for using their brains to get out of trouble. This is well represented in the game mechanics for the best sapphire cards in Rise of the Floodborn, as many of them are designed to give players more options.

People who enjoy a nice mixture of both old and new Disney will find a lot to love in Rise of the Floodborn’s sapphire cards, including references to 101 Dalmatians, Alice in Wonderland and The Great Mouse Detective, as well as more modern fare such as Frozen and Zootropolis (known as Zootopia in the US).

For those players that relish pitting brains against brawn, these are the best Rise of the Floodborn sapphire cards in Disney Lorcana’s second set.

1. Alice, Growing Girl

Play to win big

The stronger Alice, Growing Girl, is the more lore the card can get you. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Recreating an iconic scene from Alice in Wonderland, Alice, Growing Girl is a card that pays off for players who heavily invest in Disney Lorcana’s Support gameplay mechanic. Support means that a character can add their strength to another whenever they quest, gifting them a power boost.

Alice, Growing Girl is a sapphire Rise of the Floodborn card that benefits from being supported, as whenever it has 10 strength or more it can then quest for four additional lore. Getting five lore from a three-ink card is a pretty sweet deal, as long as it has plenty of support.

2. Winnie the Pooh, Having a Think

Grab that Hunny Pot

Ensure that this card sticks around for as long as possible. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

The adorable talking bear from The Hundred Acre Wood is depicted deep in thought – as he often is – on sapphire Rise of the Floodborn card Winnie the Pooh, Having a Think.

Costing three ink, Winnie the Pooh, Having a Think has some pretty good stats and decent lore retrieval. However, the real treasure of this sapphire card is its ability, Hunny Pot, which allows players to place a card from their hand into their inkwell whenever Winnie the Pooh, Having a Think quests.

Playing this card early on is a fantastic way to quickly climb up the inkwell ladder to dominate your opponent.

3. Mrs Judson, Housekeeper

A get-ink-quick option

Building a deck around Mrs Judson, Housekeeper requires a good amount of Floodborn cards. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Long suffering service staff to The Great Mouse Detective himself, Mrs Judson, Housekeeper is a sapphire Rise of the Floodborn card that offers players an easy way of grabbing some extra ink early on.

A four-ink card, Mrs Judson, Housekeeper, has some excellent stats – one strength and five willpower - for what the card is best used for, which is getting as much additional ink into your inkwell as possible.

The card’s Tidy Up ability enables players to put a card from the top of their deck into their inkwell, exerted, every time they play a Floodborn card. Just fill your deck with Floodborn characters and you’ll see the ink come rolling in.

4. Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock

One protective grandparent

Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock can help to protect your other Lorcana characters. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

An alternate version of the complacent clock from Beauty and the Beast, Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock has an ability that utilises the brand-new Resist gameplay mechanic introduced in Rise of the Floodborn. Resist is a new keyword that means that characters who have it will take a reduced amount of damage, depending on the ability itself.

Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock’s Unwind ability grants all other characters Resist +1, giving protection to those cards. Furthermore, this card has Ward – which means it cannot be targeted unless by a challenge, making it more durable. This Rise of the Floodborn card is a must for all sapphire ink decks.

5. Cruella De Vil, Perfectly Wretched

Stylish and deadly

Make sure to quest with this particular character as much as you can. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

The utterly iconic character that is Cruella De Vil has been immortalised into multiple Disney Lorcana cards, as she should. One of these is a new sapphire card from the Rise of the Floodborn set called Cruella De Vil, Perfectly Wretched.

A five-ink card, this alternate version of Cruella has the Shift ability – which means it can be played at a reduced price on top of an existing Cruella De Vil card, gaining any tokens from the bottom card. This card’s ability Oh, No You Don’t! causes an opponent’s character to lose two strength whenever Cruella De Vil, Perfectly Wretched quests. Play this card if you want to make those opposing characters that much less deadly.

6. Gaston, Intellectual Powerhouse

Brains and brawn

Playing Gaston, Intellectual Powerhouse will give you the opportunity to look at what cards are coming up in your deck. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

The sapphire cards in Rise of the Floodborn include a fair number of Floodborn cards, but this one might just be the best. Gaston, Intellectual Powerhouse imagines the vicious brute from Beauty and the Beast as an equally muscular and nasty brain box.

The Shift ability enables players to place this card onto an already played Gaston card for a reduced price, putting any existing tokens onto it. Developed Brain, this card’s ability, allows players to look at the top three cards from their deck when they play it, before putting one into their hand and the rest back in whatever order they like. Not only does this get them card draw, they can also better prepare for future turns using it.

7. Grand Pabbie, Oldest and Wisest

One rocking card

Pair this card with characters that remove damage to get the most out of it. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

The leader of the Rock Trolls from Frozen, Grand Pabbie, Oldest and Wisest, is an excellent sapphire card for a number of reasons. Not only does it have fantastic stats – favouring a whole lot of willpower to give it durability – but its lore retrieval is also great.

Though the Rise of the Floodborn card can get three lore just by questing, Grand Pabbie, Oldest and Wisest can also get lore through its Ancient Insight ability, which means that whenever you remove a damage from any of your characters, then you automatically gain a lore.

Combine this with healing cards such as Nana, Darling Family Pet or Snow White, Lost in the Forest and you’re well on your way to victory.