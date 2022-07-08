Phoenix burns a path into Marvel Champions: The Card Game

Phoenix, one of the most powerful members of the X-Men, is joining Marvel Champions: The Card Game.

One of the five original members of the X-Men, Jean Grey is an accomplished psychic who finds herself becoming a host for the Phoenix Force. As Phoenix, Jean Grey is capable of performing powerful acts of telepathy and telekinesis that she can use to protect Earth from intergalactic threats. However, she must also be careful to maintain control over the same Phoenix Force that grants her the incredible abilities she wields.

Jean Grey and Phoenix have appeared in various comic books across the Marvel comics universe, as well as in various adaptations such as the original trilogy of X-Men films released between 2000 and 2006, alongside X-Men Apocalypse (2016) and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), as well as several video game spin-off titles like the Marvel vs Capcom fighting series.

In the living card game – meaning that all releases are set and not randomised – Marvel Champions: The Card Game, Jean Grey and Phoenix are set to arrive as a new Hero Pack for players to use. As her Alter-Ego card Jean Grey, players are able to put the necessary preparations in place to transform her in Phoenix with the Phoenix Force upgrade card. Whenever players first put Phoenix into play, they keep the Phoenix Force card with its restrained side up.

Phoenix with her Phoenix Force card restrained side up is capable to utilise her powers alongside her various cards, granting her serious potential in a fight. The Psychic Blast card enables her to immediately deal four damage to the villain, whilst her Telepathic Trickery ability allows her to remove four threat from a villain’s scheme – thereby pushing players closer to victory. Players are also able to remove power tokens from their Phoenix Force card in order to generate useful resources they can use during the game.

However, should their Phonenix Force card ever not have any power tokens on it, then the player will need to flip it to its unrestrained side. Whilst unrestrained, Phoenix’s THW and ATK stats are flipped, making her a more formidable hero but also a riskier one. When unrestrained, Phoenix will be able to use certain cards differently than when restrained, but will also run the risk of summoning the hero’s nemesis – Dark Phoenix. Should Phoenix’s obligation card be drawn and she is unrestrained, then Dark Phoenix will appear as an additional enemy for players to face off against. Not only is Dark Phoenix a villain to be reckoned with, she also triggers a side scheme called Consume the World which will end the game if left undealt with.

The Phoenix Hero Pack is set to be published by Fantasy Flight Games, the publisher responsible for releasing Marvel Champions and board games such as horror games Eldritch Horror and Mansions of Madness: Second Edition.

Marvel Champions is a co-op game that has players becoming iconic heroes from the Marvel comic book universe. As their chosen heroes, players will have to defeat a villain by either reducing its health total to zero or by thwarting their schemes before they’re able to enact it. Players take turns to play cards from their hands, performing actions like attacking minions or the villain as well as aiding their fellow heroes. Should a hero ever fall or if the villain successfully completes their scheme, the players lose the game.

The Phoenix Hero Pack is set to be released on September 30th at a retail price of $17 (£14) and requires players to have the core release of Marvel Champions to play.