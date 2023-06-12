If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Age of Sigmar RTS Realms of Ruin’s first gameplay shows off sneaky Orruks, lightning strikes and plenty of shouting - and you can play it next month

This time it’s waaaaargh.

Image: Frontier Developments/Games Workshop
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS game Realms of Ruin has revealed its first gameplay, including the powers of its Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz, along with the dates for its open beta.

Realms of Ruin was revealed at the end of May as the first real-time strategy game based on Age of Sigmar, Warhammer’s latest fantasy outing. The PC and console game will include both multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign co-written by Black Library veteran Gav Thorpe, starring four factions from among Age of Sigmar’s armies.

Watch on YouTube
Warhammer: Age of Sigmar - Realms of Ruin's gameplay reveal trailer

The first two of those factions to be revealed are the Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz, who are the focus of Realms of Ruin’s first gameplay trailer.

The glimpse of gameplay shows squads of armoured Sigmarines and waaaaargh-ing orruks fighting to capture strategic points, as well as making use of vehicles and mounts. Among the units spotted in the trailer are Stormcast Liberators, Orruk Gutrippaz and crossbow-wielding Man-Skewer Boltboyz - who use a special ability to turn invisible, before being struck down by a Stormcast Eternal’s summoned lightning strike.

The dramatic trailer - scored with a suitably OTT orchestral choir - also gives us a quick look at story cutscenes with Stormcast Eternals leader Sigrun, whom the campaign follows in her efforts to defend the fortress of Harkanibus in the swampy realm of Ghur.

The trailer ends with the reveal that Realms of Ruins’ open beta - giving a peek at one-versus-one multiplayer matches - will take place from July 7th to 10th next month, with studio Frontier Developments yet to announce a full release date for the upcoming game.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch