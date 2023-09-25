Here’s your chance to win a copy of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s 25th Anniversary Tin, including some of the TCG’s most iconic cards!

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game is celebrating its 25th anniversary with some brand new releases and the return of classic Yu-Gi-Oh! cards - and thanks to Konami, we've got some amazing prizes to give away as part of its birthday bash!

We've got four copies of Yu-Gi-Oh!'s new 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes to give away to four lucky winners. The latest in Yu-Gi-Oh!’s popular Mega-Tin series, each Dueling Heroes set includes three 18-card Mega Packs. Inside each of those booster packs are two Prismatic Secret Rares, two Ultra Rares, a Super Rare, a Rare and 12 Commons. In total, that means you’ll be able to add six Prismatic Secret Rares, six Ultra Rares, three Super Rares, three Rares and 36 Commons to your collection!

The cards in each Mega Pack are drawn from a selection of nearly 300 cards from recent Yu-Gi-Oh! sets, including Battle of Chaos, Dimension Force, Darkwing Blast, Tactical Masters, The Grand Creators and more. Prismatic Secret Rares are exclusive to the Mega Packs in the tin, with twice as many Prismatic Secret Rare cards in this year's 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes than previous Mega Tins.

Playing Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for the first time

Each tin also includes one Quarter Century Secret Rare card - a brand new rarity introduced in celebration of the card game's 25th anniversary. The Quarter Century Secret Rare card will be one of the 16 iconic monsters that appear around the edge of the 25th Anniversary Tin itself, including the likes of Red-Eyes Black Dragon, Exodia the Forbidden One, Dark Magician and more.

To be in with a shot of winning, answer the question below before midnight on Monday October 9th. This competition is open to those in the UK only. (Sorry, international friends!) You can also find the competition and full T&Cs here.