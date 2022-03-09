Who'd win in a fight: Guardsmen or Orks? We play Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team to find out!

Upon a bleak and crumbling battlefield, militaristic Veteran Guardsman face off against bloodthirsty Orruks in a battle of wits and power that could turn the tide of war. One in the colour of blood, one in the that of a sky so rarely glimpsed this millenia. Guns in hand, who will leave triumphant? Or, in other words, Liv and Wheels fight it out in a Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team Let’s Play over on the YouTube channel!

After Liv’s Stormcast Eternals destroyed Wheels’ Orruks in their previous Warhamer: Age of Sigmar battle, the stakes are higher than ever, and this time they’re swapping the blades and spears for plasma guns and Rokkits, along with the vast armies for squads of elite soldiers (or Orks who really want to use their big knives).

Liv and Wheels must fight their way to take control of objectives scattered throughout the battlemap, or wipe out the other team before they have a chance to reach them.

Will Liv’s Orruks get the annihilation they so crave or will Wheels’ Guardsmen stand strong and fight their way to glory?

If you’ve been thinking of checking out Warhammer: Kill Team or getting your first taste of 40K this box set is a great intro to the game. If you want more Warhammer and to see some dwarves play football check out Wheels’ beta playthrough of Blood Bowl 3. You can also check out our chill painting streams every other Thursday where we put down the guns and pick up a paint brush instead.