Will the next version of D&D be any good? Our thoughts on the Dicebreaker Podcast

This week’s episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast is a very special one, as Matt, Wheels and Meehan tackle all the announcements made during the Wizards Presents 2022 event.

However, before that, they have a chat about what they’ve been playing on the tabletop. Whilst on her well-earned holiday, Meehan had a chance to play several two-player board games such as Jaipur and Fox in the Forest. Alongside that, Meehan also got to play the fast-moving dice-rolling game Rush Out and the horror video game The Quarry.

Matt was able to play a new train game with Village Rails in whatever time he had free around taking care of a litter of foster kittens. On top of that, he has also completed some preparations for a campaign of the horror tabletop roleplaying game Deadlands and got to watch several movies on his flights to and from Gen Con.

Finally, Wheels fills us all in on his new-found love for the social deduction and decoration board game Decorum, alongside his obsession with the quick deduction card game series Similo. Wheels also tells us about his experiences with the palmistry TRPG Print Weaver and several video games including the recently released Cult of the Lamb and Graveyard Keeper.

The hosts then move onto discussing the meat of this episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast – the announcements made during the Wizards Presents 2022 event, a livestream that took place last week in which Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering publisher Wizards of the Coast gave viewers a look at what to expect from the studio’s flagship titles.

With the reveal of the next ‘generation’ of D&D – unofficially known as One Dungeons & Dragons – the trio discuss their feelings and opinions on the concept of there being no more editions of the fantasy TRPG, with an regularly updated version set to be released in 2024. Additionally, the group chatted about the various rule and gameplay changes to D&D proposed by Wizards and what their impact on the state of the game might be.

On top of this, the hosts consider the newly announced D&D virtual tabletop tool revealed by Wizards and how it might affect the industry, alongside all the upcoming release schedule for Dungeons & Dragons – including the return of the iconic Planescape setting.

Finally, Matt, Wheels and Meehan briefly touch on the announcement that Magic: The Gathering will be receiving a Doctor Who-themed set next year.

The Dicebreaker Podcast is filmed live every Friday at 2pm – though not next Friday – on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. If you can’t make it for the livestream, you can find the podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Prefer another player? Head over to the podcast's RSS feed.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Any comments or questions for the Dicebreaker Podcast? Agree with our thoughts on the new D&D or have a differing opinion? Then you can reach us at contact@dicebreaker.com, via Twitter @joindicebreaker, otherwise you can leave a comment below.

Games (and other stuff) discussed