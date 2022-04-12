Ranking board games for the Dicebreaker podcast’s 100th episode

Can you believe that there’s been 100 episodes of the Dicebreaker podcast? The team celebrate this significant milestone by throwing a birthday party for the podcast, featuring special guest cardboard Nicolas Cage. Wheels, Liv, Maddie and Meehan – with a brief appearance from Matt via the magic of the mobile telephone – come together to chat everything tabletop gaming and have a grand ‘ol time!

The group discuss what they’ve been playing including the recently released Betrayal at House on the Hill: Third Edition, which the group played together for a video on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Meehan talks about her struggles with Gloomhaven Digital, the video game version of the dungeon-crawler board game, whilst the others discuss putting together their warbands for Frostgrave and their adventures in the video game Midnight Ghost Hunt, which they played with the video team from Eurogamer.

A brief bit of news is discussed including several exciting Kickstarter campaigns for upcoming tabletop titles, such as the Blade Runner tabletop RPG and a horror board game from the studio behind the Chronicles of Crime series. The news that pledges for the Frosthaven Kickstarter campaign that ran in 2020 are finally being fulfilled this September is also touched on, as is the increase in its retail price.

Finally, in celebration of the podcast’s 100th episode, the group hash-out a ranking system for some of the most popular board games out there from Gloomhaven to Catan. The group certainly struggled with agreeing on some of the entries on their list, with the audience providing some much-needed input, but they eventually came to a consensus, mostly.

If you want to offer some suggestions to the team you can do so during the live recording that airs usually airs every single Friday at 2pm (BST) on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Otherwise, you can watch the full video playback here. However, this week the podcast will be pre-recorded due to the fact that Friday 15th April is a Bank Holiday in the UK and therefore the team will all be off. You can still check in on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel for the episode on Friday.

Alternatively, you can listen to the podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

You can also post your questions for the podcast in this article’s comment section or tweet us @joindicebreaker or email us at contact@dicebreaker.com

Games (and other stuff) discussed