Gen Con 2022 highlights and SO MANY announcements: it’s the Dicebreaker Podcast!

Gen Con 2022 might be over, but there’s still plenty to talk about from this year’s massive US board game extravaganza!

Matt joins Maddie to chat about everything we saw out in Indianapolis, from co-op house decorating in Décorum to the next Twilight Imperium game, a new Lord of the Rings card game and much more!

There’s also time to touch on some of the games we didn’t get to in our daily videos from the show, including a mixture of Slay the Spire and Scrabble - which is exactly as good as it sounds - in Paperback Adventures and Matt and Wheels’ obsession with shuffleboard.

We also round up the biggest reveals and hottest announcements out of Gen Con, including the return of Heroscape, the first expansion for the new Betrayal at House on the Hill, a brand new Star Wars card game, a new animal game from the creator of Wingspan and a follow-up to the fantastic pirate adventure Forgotten Waters.

Phew! All this, and Matt and Maddie manage to chat about playing Commander in Magic: The Gathering, taking a peaceful break in The Tea Dragon Society Card Game and dogfighting during WWI in Wings of Glory’s new PC game.

All this, in under an hour!

