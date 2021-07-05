Move over MTG + D&D! We invent the RPG-card game crossovers that don’t exist (yet) on the Dicebreaker Podcast

This episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast is sponsored by Wild Bill's. Use promo code CHEERS15 for 15% off your first order.

Matt, Liv and Meehan brave mice, crabs and stock markets as they gather for another weekly chat on the latest Dicebreaker Podcast.

Matt revisits the shockingly good Monopoly Deal, Liv continues her journey through D&D’s surprisingly crustacean-friendly Icewind Dale and Meehan scares customers in her local board game cafe with Ghost Blitz.

We also chat Railroad Ink, Dead by Daylight, One Piece, Masterchef and the delightful trash of Too Hot to Handle.

Of course, there’s all the latest tabletop headlines, your questions answered and our attempts to create RPG and card game crossovers - or CardPGs, if you will.

