We give our first impressions of the new Descent, Fort’s first expansion and Avatar Legends on the Dicebreaker Podcast

In a particularly Nice episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast, Matt, Wheels and Meehan reimagine some of our favourite board games as romantic novels. Can you guess which board game classics we’ve turned into shlocky paperbacks?

Matt can finally chat about his time with the upcoming Descent: Legends of the Dark, Meehan’s been hanging out with the Cats & Dogs of Fort’s first expansion, Wheels has been preparing to explore What Waits Beneath, and everybody’s been getting ready to play the new Avatar Legends RPG.

We dive into the recent shipping costs and delays affecting board games, D&D and Magic: The Gathering, and consider which board game we’d like to see turned into a film. All this, and the world’s first (only?) critical appraisal of the Bob the Builder music album.

Listen to the latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Add the RSS feed to listen on your player of choice. You can catch the audio podcast each Monday afternoon (BST).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Prefer to join the team in person? Good news! The Dicebreaker Podcast is livestreamed on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel every Friday from 2pm BST. Hop into the chat to play along with our weekly game and ask the team any questions.

If you want to get your questions in early, email podcast@dicebreaker.com, tweet @joindicebreaker or comment below.