We talk intriguing indie RPGs, MTG's latest reveals and Netrunner's (possible) return on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

On the latest Dicebreaker Podcast, Matt, Wheels and Chase get together to talk interesting indie RPGs, take a trip through Wikipedia in Archives of Alexandria and crawl into the chess-like strategy of Hive, along with discussing everything else we’ve been playing lately.

We also consider Magic: The Gathering’s slew of upcoming sets, along with the potential return of Netrunner, the gaming classics we still go back to and where we keep our board game collections.

Then, in our weekly segment, it’s time to invent the greatest board game sequels that don’t exist - along with a brief detour into cheesy movie taglines for tabletop blockbusters.

You can listen to the Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts, or wherever you prefer by adding the RSS feed here.

The Dicebreaker Podcast is recorded live every Friday from 2pm BST, where we take questions and comments from the chat - that's you! Join us over on the YouTube channel to be part of the latest episode as it happens.

If you've got a question for the team - about anything! - drop an email to podcast@dicebreaker.com, tweet @joindicebreaker or leave a comment below for the chance to have us read it next week.

