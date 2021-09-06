We cast the upcoming Blades in the Dark TV series on this week's Dicebreaker Podcast!

Lolies and Meehan are back in the pod booth as they join Matt to talk about what we’ve been playing, answer your questions about discovering our favourite board games and offer our suggestions for the cast of the Blades in the Dark TV show! Yes, Danny DeVito is involved.

Lolies gives her thoughts on finishing Machi Koro Legacy, Meehan sees whether the new Telestrations game is anything to draw home about (see what we did there) and Matt continues to adventure through Descent: Legends of the Dark and Avatar Legends.

We also take time to look at the latest booming numbers for tabletop games on Kickstarter and pine for the board games we’d love to play, but can’t right now.

Games discussed: