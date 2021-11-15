If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

What board games have been ruined by new editions? We talk the worst tabletop re-releases on the Dicebreaker Podcast

Don’t forget your Beyblade briefcase.
Matt Jarvis
Editor-in-chief
Additional contributions by
Published on

On this week’s Dicebreaker Podcast, Matt, Wheels and Meehan gather to lament the loss of Happy Salmon’s fish bag and talk about other board game ‘updates’ that ended up worse than the originals.

We’ve also been playing plenty of party games, continuing our adventures in the Avatar Legends RPG, escaping from bomb shelters and gearing up for the weekend’s wrestling.

There’s even time to check in on the next game from the creator of Mice and Mystics, the latest delay to the Pokémon TCG app and check out the ingenious invention of Beyblades in the Dark.

Plus, we answer your questions about the tabletop games that would make great cookbooks, the best gateway games to play after Catan and Carcassonne, our favourite sports-based board games and the upcoming releases we’re most excited for.

Argue with our infallible opinions by listening to the latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the pod's RSS feed to your player of choice, if you'd rather

Games (and other stuff) discussed:

  • Happy Salmon
  • Familiar Tales
  • Yogi
  • Cockroach Poker
  • Cheating Moth
  • Shifty Eyed Spies
  • World of Horror
  • Avatar Legends
  • Dune
  • In a Bind
  • AEW Full Gear
  • Camel Up
  • Ticket to Ride
  • Shadow Hunters
  • Fangs

