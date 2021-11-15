What board games have been ruined by new editions? We talk the worst tabletop re-releases on the Dicebreaker Podcast

On this week’s Dicebreaker Podcast, Matt, Wheels and Meehan gather to lament the loss of Happy Salmon’s fish bag and talk about other board game ‘updates’ that ended up worse than the originals.

We’ve also been playing plenty of party games, continuing our adventures in the Avatar Legends RPG, escaping from bomb shelters and gearing up for the weekend’s wrestling.

There’s even time to check in on the next game from the creator of Mice and Mystics, the latest delay to the Pokémon TCG app and check out the ingenious invention of Beyblades in the Dark.

Plus, we answer your questions about the tabletop games that would make great cookbooks, the best gateway games to play after Catan and Carcassonne, our favourite sports-based board games and the upcoming releases we’re most excited for.

Games (and other stuff) discussed: