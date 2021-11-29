What’s the most board game for the least money? We judge the best gaming deals on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Two’s company on the latest Dicebreaker Podcast, as Wheels and Matt are here to chat about what they’ve been playing, the latest highlights on Kickstarter and more!

We celebrate the million-dollar success of horror RPG Mothership, lament the latest mound of plastic in Marvel Zombies’ crossover with board game Zombicide and try to comprehend the literal tons of fake Pokémon cards seized this week.

We also answer your questions on the most delicious food-themed games, what makes a standout solo experience, the childhood shows we’d like to see get a tabletop outing and pitch our ideas for concept albums based on board games.

All this, and we discuss the best deals that tabletop gaming has to offer - on Black Friday or otherwise.

Listen to the Dicebreaker Podcaston Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Find the podcast's RSS feed here.

You can listen along live every Friday from 2pm GMT on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel, as we record the podcast in front of a live chat. Ask questions, tell us what you're playing and get involved!

If you've got a question for the team, you can email contact@dicebreaker.com, tweet us @joindicebreaker or leave a comment below.

Games (and other stuff) discussed:

  • Pokémon Trading Card Game
  • Love Letter
  • Hive
  • Dune: A Game of Conquest and Diplomacy
  • Lone Wolf and Cub
  • 6 nimmt
  • Red Dead Online
  • Mothership
  • Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game
  • Sushi Go!
  • Kitchen Rush
  • Point Salad

