What should the next D&D crossover be? We make our case on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

On this week's Dicebreaker Podcast, special guest Emma Partlow joins Matt, Meehan and Wheels to play Fake Chess with Death, survive The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31, overcome The Hunger and study up for D&D’s next Magic: The Gathering crossover book Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos.

There’s time to consider which worlds Dungeons & Dragons should travel to in its next sourcebook, before we answer your questions on our favourite RPG characters, fan-made games from pop culture and which chess piece we’d be.

Don’t forget the chance to chat bunnypeople and handsome dragons along the way!

Catch the Dicebreaker Podcast in audio form on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also access the podcast's RSS feed here to use your player of choice.

Join the team - and friends of the channel - over on YouTube live every Friday from 2pm GMT to play along with our games, ask us questions and tell us what you've been playing.

Got a question for the team? Email contact@dicebreaker.com, tweet us @joindicebreaker or leave a comment below to have your voice heard!

Games (and other stuff) discussed: