What's the most expensive board game you've ever bought? We talk extravagant editions on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

Matt, Liv and Wheels gather to chat extravagant editions of board games in the wake of Tsuro’s $350 luxury set, as well as coming up with our own megabucks spins on our favourite games.

We chat about our time playing Blood Bowl, Paradox Perfect, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Just One, along with 7 Days to Die, Mini Motorway and Too Hot to Handle.

There’re new details on the Dark Souls RPG, a look at sign language-teaching RPG Overisles and time to mention Zine Month, before we dive into your questions about the worst (and best) video games to get the D&D 5E touch and more.

Catch the latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

The podcast is recorded live every Friday from 2pm GMT - join us over on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel to play along with the weekly game and let us know what's been on your table recently.

Got a question for the team? Email contact@dicebreaker.com, tweet us @joindicebreaker or leave a comment below.

Games (and other stuff) discussed: