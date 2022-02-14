We pick our favourite Valentine's Day board games for two - or one - in the Dicebreaker Podcast!

Matt and Wheels are joined by our roving news reporter Chase to talk about our time with Gloomhaven Digital, Wingspan, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Magic: The Gathering Arena and much more.

That’s before a surprisingly businessy - but important! - look at the week’s headlines, from Ravensburger’s unexpected move into crowdfunding to the latest companies saying their piece on NFTs.

We also consider which games are due a Cthulhu crossover in the wake of the latest board game series to venture into the ubiquitous cosmic horror universe, and give our recommendations for the best board games for couples to play this Valentine’s Day - as well as giving some solo suggestions to treat yourself with. (Love yourself, you’re worth it.)

Games (and other stuff) discussed: