We pick our favourite Valentine's Day board games for two - or one - in the Dicebreaker Podcast!

Plus Cthulhu crossovers, NFTs in tabletop and everything we've been playing.
Matt Jarvis
Editor-in-chief

Published on

Matt and Wheels are joined by our roving news reporter Chase to talk about our time with Gloomhaven Digital, Wingspan, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Magic: The Gathering Arena and much more.

That’s before a surprisingly businessy - but important! - look at the week’s headlines, from Ravensburger’s unexpected move into crowdfunding to the latest companies saying their piece on NFTs.

We also consider which games are due a Cthulhu crossover in the wake of the latest board game series to venture into the ubiquitous cosmic horror universe, and give our recommendations for the best board games for couples to play this Valentine’s Day - as well as giving some solo suggestions to treat yourself with. (Love yourself, you’re worth it.)

Listen to the latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

You can join the team - along with our special guests - every Friday at 2pm GMT, as we record each podcast live! Head on over to the Dicebreaker YouTube channel to tell us what you've been playing, ask questions and play along with our weekly segment.

If you've got a question for the team, you can also email contact@dicebreaker.com, tweet us @joindicebreaker or leave a comment below.

Games (and other stuff) discussed:

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  • Wingspan
  • Fruit Punch
  • Escape: Curse of the Temple
  • Diamant
  • Kingdomino
  • For Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind
  • Gloomhaven Digital
  • Thousand Empty Light
  • MTG Arena
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective: Bureau of Investigation - Investigations into Arkham & Elsewhere

Matt Jarvis

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

