Discussion on Batman: Everybody Lies and Catan cookbooks is served up on the Dicebreaker Podcast

Another week means another freshly served episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast! Matt, Maddie and Meehan come together to chat about everything tabletop gaming once again.

Both Maddie and Matt relay their experiences of playing the upcoming Batman: Everybody Lies, a detective board game that puts players in the shoes of characters from the Dark Knight universe. Having played it on the stream last week with Wheels, Matt and Maddie chat about what they think of the Batman board game – which uses the same gameplay system as Detective: A Modern Crime Board Game – and, of course, remember some of the amazing accents used whenever anyone had to read anything out.

Matt also chats about the party board game Priorities, that sees players challenging each other to guess how they ranked different items of interest, and Fruit Punch – a quick card game involving a squeaky banana. Furthermore, Maddie and Meehan discuss their most recent venture into the world of Frostgrave – a miniatures wargame about rival wizards fighting over treasure – and Maddie recalls her shenanigans in the superhero-themed tabletop roleplaying game City of Mist and, of course, more Dungeons & Dragons.

In this week’s news segment, the trio discuss the recently announced Access+ studio from Asmodee, a publisher that intends to create several accessible versions of classic board games such as Dobble – known as Spot It in the USA – Cortex and Timeline. Also in the news is the announcement that D&D Beyond will be dropping access to two older sourcebooks for Dungeons & Dragons 5E and an RPG bundle designed to support providing reproductive healthcare and protecting reproductive rights.

For the segment on this episode, Matt, Maddie and Meehan tuck into some concepts for dishes and food items based on some of the best board games out there – in honour of the recent reveal of some Catan and Ticket to Ride cookbooks. We hope you’re hungry!

The podcast is filmed live every Friday at 2PM BST, you can catch the latest episode then on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Otherwise, you can listen to the newest episode on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

If you have any ideas for tabletop dishes, or any questions, you can post them in this article’s comment section or tweet us @joindicebreaker or email us at contact@dicebreaker.com

Games (and other stuff) discussed