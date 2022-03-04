Eldritch Horror, Betrayal at House on the Hill and Brindlewood Bay haunt the Dicebreaker Podcast

It might be a long way out from Halloween, but that doesn’t mean that the Dicebreaker Podcast can’t get a little scary. On this episode, host Matt Jarvis – back from his sojourn away from the Podcast – tries to wrangle Wheels and I in conversations about tabletop gaming, news and all the usual nonsense that gets discussed on the show.

This week, the trio discuss what they’ve been up to, with Matt chatting about his quest to paint all of The Lord of the Rings: Battle in Balin’s Tomb figurines, as well as his adventures in the weird and frightening world of the Brindlewood Bay RPG and his experiences in revisiting the Dark Souls trilogy of video games. Meanwhile, Wheels chats about playing Catacombs: Third Edition with Liv, building miniatures for his Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team army and watching various horror-themed shows such as Lovecraft County.

My tabletop adventures have taken me across the frightening world of Eldritch Horror, as I detail my unlucky adventures in attempting to prevent the awakening of an Old One, as well as getting my clammy hands back on the video game Hades and chatting about the Netflix series Inventing Anna.

The news segment has the team discussing the recently announced As d’Or winners – with myself going off on a rant about the judges’ terrible decision to award 7 Wonders: Architects the grand prize – as well as the recent announcement of a new edition of the classic horror board game Betrayal at House on the Hill.

With that announcement in mind, the group turns to what they’re hoping to see in the game’s Third Edition and what kind of haunts – or scenarios – they would want to play in Betrayal at House on the Hill, with plenty of input from the audience of course.

Finally, Matt, Wheels and I answer some questions from the live audience about Betrayal at House on the Hill, as well as our favourite spin-off board games and what we think about playing games mathematically.

