We’ve surely all watched TV shows like Takeshi’s Castle, The Cube and Taskmaster and wanted to have a go at them ourselves.

Well, the Dicebreaker team could no longer avoid this sweet temptation and got together to make their own legally distinct version of one of these popular TV shows in their own homes.

Spearheaded by no other than Alex Lolies, she reaches her final form to fill the incredibly large and grotesquely little shoes of Greg Davies and Alex Horne respectively, and goes about setting devious tasks for her colleagues Michael “Wheels” Whelan, Alex Meehan, Olivia Kennedy and Matt Jarvis.

Task one is making slime and sees slime queen Meehan use a questionable food product as food colouring, whilst the other three battle it out for best consistency using a similar batch of ingredients.

For task two, Lolies asked the contestants to create a board game cover and pitch it, and whilst Liv and Wheels go down a similar route using an important character in their lives to create theirs, Matt and Meehan take an altogether different approach and use skills gained in their nursery years to create theirs!

For the third and final task, the contestants were asked to compose a theme song for Dicebreaker, and whilst 75% of the team used conventional instruments and methods for their songwriting, one person truly shone out in their creativity and use of everyday objects! Will ingenuity win over traditional methods in this case?

Only one can emerge victorious! Will it be pasta lover Matt, “I’ve got some coriander” Meehan, Dreamy Wheels or Bom Bom Bom Bom Liv?