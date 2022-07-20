Call of Cthulhu Classic TRPG is returning for GenCon 2022

Call of Cthulhu Classic, the original version of the tabletop roleplaying game, is returning for a limited time.

The classic version of the Cthulhu mythos tabletop RPG Call of Cthulhu will be available in limited quantities during this year’s GenCon convention. Launching at the booth for Chaosium – the publisher responsible for releasing Call of Cthulhu – boxed editions of the classic version of Call of Cthulhu, including a deluxe edition, will be available to players and game masters, also known as Keepers.

The supplements for classic Call of Cthulhu included in the boxed editions have been out of print since the 1980s, with a successful Kickstarter campaign relaunching original releases being crowdfunded last summer.

Within the boxed editions of Classic Call of Cthulhu, players and Keepers will find a core rulebook for the horror TRPG explaining everything players need to know about how to play, such as what Sanity is and what kind of creatures they can expect to encounter in their journeys within the tabletop RPG. They will also find rules for the game’s magic system, as well as a series of scenarios including one designed for the 40th anniversary of Call of Cthulhu - called Wail of the Witch by Keith Herber.

Alongside the rulebook, there will be a sourcebook for the classic 1920s setting for Call of Cthulhu, providing players and Keepers with information on roleplaying during the Roaring Twenties. The sourcebook includes investigator sheets for players to create their characters with, a set of 40th anniversary dice, a world map and map of Arkham and a monster comparison chart.

Found in the Deluxe Edition of classic Call of Cthulhu is an epic campaign, Shadows of Yog Sothoth, a collection of scenarios and a mini campaign called Trail of Tsathogghua.

Apart from publishing Call of Cthulhu Classic and Call of Cthulhu 7th Edition, the most recent version of the TRPG, Chaosium is responsible for publishing the Runequest fantasy tabletop RPG and the Arthur Pendragon RPG, a game inspired by classic Arthurian myths and medieval England.

Call of Cthulhu is a roleplaying game that has players becoming investigators searching for clues behind a sinister mystery, which is somehow connected to the Old Ones, or all-powerful beings that wish to consume Earth and everything on it. As investigators, players will be controlling somewhat average people who have found themselves wrapped up in the chaos and plots of the Old Ones, with the goal often being to simply survive rather than conquer their enemies.

The Call of Cthulhu Classic boxed editions will be available at GenCon 2022 from 4th to 7th August from the Chaosium booth – number 411 – with a limited amount of stock being available.