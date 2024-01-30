Call of Cthulhu RPG returns to Arkham with sourcebook next month, new campaign and scenario collection revealed

Call of Cthulhu has revealed three books on the way to the horror RPG, including a sourcebook covering the iconic Lovecraftian city of Arkham, a new three-part campaign and a collection of one-shot scenarios.

Call of Cthulhu: Arkham was announced last October as a seventh-edition successor to the RPG’s older sourcebook H.P. Lovecraft's Arkham, which detailed the city at the centre of much of the Cthulhu Mythos with background on its locations - such as the Miskatonic University - and inhabitants, along with four adventures set in the horror-beset Massachusetts town.

The new book will expand on the original sourcebook with additional options for NPCs, locations and scenario ideas. Arkham will be part of Call of Cthulhu's Arkham Unveiled series, with each book focused on a different place around the Miskatonic Valley. Chaosium said that the sourcebook will be followed by separate scenario collections set in and around the city, due for release in "due course".

Having initially been announced for a release sometime in 2024, Dicebreaker can reveal that the new Arkham sourcebook will be released in February.

The sourcebook will be followed by two adventure collections for Call of Cthulhu. The first will be Call of Cthulhu: The Order of the Stone, a new three-part campaign set during the 1920s. The Order of the Stone will be released this April.

Following that, an currently untitled Call of Cthulhu scenario collection will make its way to the table in May. The previously unannounced anthology is billed by publisher Chaosium as a follow-up to its 2020 book Gateways to Terror, which featured three standalone adventures and four pre-made characters designed to showcase the game’s mix of horror, investigation and mystery in sessions that could be wrapped up in just an hour or so.

The new scenario collection is similarly designed to work as a next step from Call of Cthulhu’s Seventh Edition Starter Set, allowing new players to take on the scenarios without requiring the RPG’s full core rulebook. Each adventure will last around one hour.