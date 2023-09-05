7 best Lorcana amethyst cards in The First Chapter

The best Lorcana amethyst cards lean into the ink colour’s love of magic, turning your deck into a spellbook of abilities to hinder your opponents while keeping your characters bolstered as they move you toward victory.

Amethyst cards in Lorcana excel in controlling both your own cards and those of your rival players. Effects might see your cards returning to your hand instead of the discard pile when banished, or locking down opposing characters for a turn - making it unable for them to challenge or quest.

Best Lorcana amethyst cards

Other amethyst cards offer the power to draw cards from your deck - more so than other ink colours in Lorcana - to help you find the cards you need. Elsewhere, you might gain the power to sap away your opponents’ lore, while moving your own score closer to winning.

With so much magic in the air, it’s little surprise that amethyst cards include some of Disney’s most magical characters - whether it’s Mickey Mouse’s Wayward Sorcerer from Fantasia, the ice-casting power of Frozen’s Elsa or the voodoo-using Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog.

Amethyst’s magical potential makes it one of Lorcana’s most varied and powerful ink colours in the right deck, opening up some of the trading card game’s most exciting strategies and combinations. We’ve picked out a selection of the best amethyst characters in The First Chapter below, spanning a variety of ink costs and potential uses. (Then combine these action cards, song cards and item cards in Lorcana to with your characters!)

If you’re looking to take control, fill your hand with cards and claim victory with a deck full of magical mischief, look no further.

1. Dr. Facilier, Agent Provocateur

The Doctor’s in the house

Dr. Facilier, Agent Provocateur's Into the Shadows effect allows banished characters to return to your hand - making it easy to bring them back out and pester your opponent. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

There’s no doubt The Princess and the Frog’s Keith David-voiced baddie is one of the best amethyst cards in Lorcana. Dr. Facilier actually appears across a number of strong amethyst cards in The First Chapter, but it’s his Agent Provocateur card that stands out as the best of the best.

Making Dr. Facilier, Agent Provocateur so essential is its Into the Shadows ability, which allows your other characters to return to your hand when banished in a challenge. The effect means that characters can quickly be returned to the field on your next turn, causing problems for your opponents as powerful characters come back - and can cause an even bigger headache if they have helpful effects that trigger when they’re played.

That alone would be worth the card’s seven-ink cost, but a number of factors make Dr. Facilier, Agent Provocateur truly essential for any amethyst deck. On top of helping your other characters cycle back onto the field, Dr. Facilier is no slouch himself, contributing three lore when he quests or four strength if you decide to challenge an opponent’s character - with five willpower to help shake off any counterattacks.

That’s good on any card for any price, but Dr. Facilier, Agent Provocateur can be made even better value by shifting him onto another Dr. Facilier card for just five ink - helping you to start cycling characters and questing for lore even earlier in a match. Your opponents will need much more than an apple a day to keep this doctor away.

2. Marshmallow, Persistent Guardian

I ink, I banish, I ink again!

Marshmallow, Persistent Guardian goes back into your hand when banished, making it an easy way to cause headaches for your rival players. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Marshmallow, Persistent Guardian lives up to its name and nature as seen in Frozen by offering a pesky attacker who’s hard to get rid of for good. That’s great news if it’s in your deck, though.

The stocky ice warrior excels in being a robust challenger thanks to five strength and five willpower, costing six ink to get out on the table.

While five willpower is enough to see off a few fights before Marshmallow is banished, the card likely won’t stay down for long. Its Durable ability allows Marshmallow to return to your hand when banished in a challenge, meaning you’ll be able to bring it back out on your next turn if you’ve got six ink to spare.

The strong stats and power to cycle back into your hand makes Marshmallow a fantastic challenger, and a pain for your opponents to get rid of permanently - they’ll need to have some form of removal effect in their hand, as challenges won’t cut it alone.

On top of the challenging power, Marshmallow even has a point of lore if you use the card to quest, providing a way to slowly advance your way to victory while your rivals scramble to put the frosty giant down once and for all. By the time they find a way, it might well be too late to stop you.

3. Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer

Summon up an army of brooms to overwhelm your opponent

Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer pairs perfectly with amethyst cards such as Magic Broom, Bucket Brigade, making broom cards cheaper to play and return to your hand when banished. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

The Disney mascot appears on several of the best Lorcana cards in The First Chapter, and his appearance in amethyst is no different.

The magical Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer works best when building your Lorcana deck around broom cards, thanks to its ability to make broom characters such as cost one fewer ink to play and return straight to your hand when banished - letting you quickly cycle them straight back out onto the field on your next turn and overwhelm your opponent.

Luckily, Magic Broom, Bucket Brigade is also an amethyst card, making the two very obvious picks for your purple deck. Magic Broom typically costs two ink, but Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer brings that down to just a single ink - making the broom’s two strength and two willpower, plus the power to quest for a lore, even greater value.

Even without his trust brooms to hand, Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer is a decent card, offering two lore, three strength and four defence for the price of four ink - or the option to add him to your inkwell if needs be. While he’s definitely best when summoning an army of brooms Fantasia-style, the sorcerer’s apprentice has his uses in a number of situations.

4. Ursula, Power Hungry

Leave your appetite for lore sated

Ursula, Power Hungry is one of the standout amethyst cards in The First Chapter, thanks to the Little Mermaid villain's power to take away lore from your opponents. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Ursula, Power Hungry is one of the show-stopping amethyst cards in The First Chapter. The Little Mermaid villain enters late in a game due to her high cost of seven ink, but the wait is worth it. She’s got a huge eight willpower and can quest for three lore, making her a powerhouse when it comes to speeding you toward victory.

That’d likely make Ursula one of the best amethyst Lorcana cards alone, but it’s her It’s Too Easy ability that really seals the deal. When Ursula, Power Hungry is played, every opponent loses one lore, before you draw a card for each lore lost.

Get to grips with Lorcana's rules using our beginner's tutorial

That’s helpful when playing one-on-one, but in multiplayer matches against two or more opponents it becomes truly incredible. Not only does it take your opponents further from victory, the card draw can help set up your future turns - allowing you to start using Ursula to churn three lore while protected by that eight willpower.

Ursula is worth every bit of ink she costs, offering massive defence, lore and card draw on a single card - an essential inclusion in any amethyst deck.

5. Rafiki, Mysterious Sage

Hit your opponent before they have a chance to react

Rafiki, Mysterious Sage comes out swinging thanks to the Rush keyword, which lets him challenge on the same turn he's played. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

The Lion King’s wise mandrill takes a surprising preference for brawn over brains in Lorcana, striking your opponents with solid attack power before they can do much about it.

That’s thanks to the Rush keyword on the Rafiki, Mysterious Sage card, which allows the three-ink card to challenge immediately on the same turn it’s played.

With a solid three strength and three willpower that will leave most characters banished or at least smarting, being able to instantly challenge can be a hugely effective way of shutting down a troublesome character on the other side of the table - especially if your opponent thinks they’ll have at least a turn to respond to any characters you play before they have a chance to attack.

Rafiki isn’t all about fighting, with the option to quest for a single lore if there’s nothing left to challenge, but his lighting-fast attack speed and solid potential as a challenger makes him indispensable as a way to find a window in your opponent’s defences and hit them before they get a moment to react. When it comes to fast amethyst attackers, there are none better.

6. The Queen, Wicked and Vain

Wickedly good card draw

The Queen, Wicked and Vain can be exerted to let you draw a card - a very powerful ability. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

With The First Chapter being the first Lorcana set, there are slim pickings right now for the trading card game staples that make your average deck tick.

Removal, returning cards from your discard pile and ramping your ink to help you play more expensive characters sooner are all massively helpful, but in Lorcana they’re spread out across the multiple ink colours. If there’s one thing that amethyst Lorcana cards do better than any other colour it’s drawing cards - and most TCG players would argue that’s the most important thing you can do in a card game.

The Queen, Wicked and Vain is a fantastic card-draw engine, allowing you to exert her every turn to draw a new card for your hand. Combined with a solid four strength and five willpower, once you’ve had your fill of card draw she’ll hold up perfectly well in challenges too.

You’ll also notice that all the “ready a character” effects in Lorcana only specify that you can’t quest with them - meaning The Queen could potentially be getting you two cards a turn when combined with items that allow you to ready them back up, like the Shield of Virtue.

7. Elsa, Spirit of Winter

Ice cold control

Using Elsa, Spirit of Winter's Deep Freeze ability lets you stop your opponents' characters from questing or challenging on their next turn. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

There are a lot of big expensive characters in Lorcana’s first set that can win games when they hit the board. When it comes to finishing a game, no-one does it better than Elsa, Spirit of Winter.

Not only does she match the stats of Dr. Facilier, Agent Provocateur, she has a slightly higher six willpower and a juicy three lore when she quests. That’s not all; she can also be shifted onto the board, letting you play her for just six ink on top of another Elsa card and use her immediately.

And that’s not all, either! When Elsa is played, you can also exert up to two enemy characters and make them unable to ready up on your opponent’s next turn using her Deep Freeze ability.

This can absolutely destroy some players in the late game where all it takes is one slip to concede victory. Elsa can deny your opponent combos, protect your other characters and freeze a couple of opposing big questers for a turn to allow you to storm ahead. Not to mention, it’ll allow your characters to challenge those now exerted enemies if they were hiding in the ready position.