7 best Rise of the Floodborn emerald cards in Disney Lorcana’s second set

Emerald cards in Rise of the Floodborn, the latest set for Disney Lorcana, are typically for those players who enjoy mischief and messing with their opponents. If you’re dying to spread chaos and generally make your competitors have a miserable experience with Lorcana, then emerald cards are the way to go. The best emerald cards in Rise of the Floodborn offer new ways to force others to discard and to avoid taking damage yourself.

Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn emerald cards

In terms of which Disney animated movies are represented by the emerald cards in this set, players can expect to see characters from the likes of Beauty and the Beast, Robin Hood, The Emperor’s New Groove and The Princess and the Frog.

For players who fight dirty and want to win, here are the best Rise of the Floodborn emerald cards in Disney Lorcana’s second set.

1. Bucky, Squirrel Squeak Tutor

squeak squeak squeak, squeakedy

Be sure to put lots of Floodborn character cards into your deck if you're planning to use Bucky, Squirrel Squeak Tutor. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

A sidekick to a sidekick, Bucky is the cute little squirrel from The Emperor’s New Groove who only speaks in squeaks. His adorableness is only matched by his affinity for chaos, which is accurately represented by emerald Rise of the Floodborn card Bucky, Squirrel Squeak Tutor.

A two-ink card, Bucky, Squirrel Squeak Tutor has the Ward keyword, meaning that it can only be targeted by being challenged, as well as its Squeak ability, which forces all other opponents to discard a card whenever you play a Floodborn character. This is a great card to begin any Floodborn-heavy deck with as it puts your enemies on the backfoot from the very beginning.

2. Prince John, Greediest Of All

Have your opponent crying for mummy

The more cards you can force your opponent to discard, the more you get to draw with this card. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

The pathetic and tyrannical ruler in Disney’s Robin Hood, Prince John may not have a great reputation for bravery and competence, but he is known for his love of money. Prince John, Greediest Of All depicts the craven coward atop a pile of riches, with an equally greedy ability to boot.

I Sentence You is an ability that pairs exceptionally well with several other emerald cards from Rise of the Floodborn , thanks to the fact that it sees players drawing a card for every card that their opponent discards. Play this card with the likes of Bucky, Squirrel Squeak Tutor and Belle, Hidden Archer to get the most from it.

3. Belle, Hidden Archer

Queen of the woods

Players will need to make a sacrifice in order to challenge Belle, Hidden Archer. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

One of the best aspects of Disney Lorcana is its Floodborn cards, which present alternate versions of the characters we know and love. Belle, Hidden Archer is easily one of the best Floodborn cards in the Rise of the Floodborn set, depicting the bookworm as an incredibly badass hunter firing rose-tipped arrows from amongst the trees.

Besides its art, Belle, Hidden Archer is also a great emerald card thanks to its gameplay mechanics. As a Shift card, players can put Belle, Hidden Archer onto an existing Belle card for a reduced price while transferring any existing tokens to it. The card also has the Thorny Arrows ability, which means that any player who challenges it has to discard all the cards in their hand. You’ll be able to grab that precious three lore every turn, while making it very difficult for their opponents to stop you.

4. Lucifer, Cunning Cat

Be the cat that got the cream

Lucifer, Cunning Cat is an excellent card to use against multiple opponents. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

A lesser-known character from the annuals of Disney animated history, Lucifer is the beloved pet of Cinderella’s villain, Lady Tremaine. Living up to the meanness of his animated counterpart, Lucifer, Cunning Cat is an emerald Rise of the Floodborn card that costs you five ink but your opponents much more.

When you play this card, every single one of your opponents must choose to either discard two cards or a single action card, if they have one to hand. Forcing this horrible choice on your rivals is a fantastic way to whittle their hand down to next to nothing, removing yet more of their options - perfectly devious.

5. Pete, Bad Guy

He’s the bad guy

This card's duo of abilities makes it a formidable lore gatherer. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Sometimes rival to Mickey, sometimes friend to Goofy, Pete is a brute who regularly finds himself getting stuck into a punch-up or two.

Emerald Rise of the Floodborn card Pete, Bad Guy sees the character once again diving into the fray, this time with the Ward keyword – ensuring that it cannot be targeted unless it’s in a challenge – and a combo of abilities. With Take That!, Pete, Bad Guy gains an additional two strength whenever you play an action and using Who’s Next?, this character can quest for four lore, rather than just two, if it has seven or more strength.

Pair Pete, Bad Guy up with the likes of Alice, Growing Girl or Mulan, Free Spirit and watch the lore come rolling in.

6. Dr. Facilier, Fortune Teller

Has friends on the other side

Preventing your opponents from questing with this card can give you a serious leg up over the competition. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

The dastardly Dr. Facilier is the exceptionally musical villain of The Princess and The Frog, using his contacts in the underworld for his own misdeeds. The character continues his nasty streak with one of the Rise of the Floodborn cards he features on.

Dr. Facilier, Fortune Teller has a pretty mean ability; You’re In My World prevents a chosen opposing character from questing whenever Dr Facilier, Fortune Teller goes questing. Add to this the Evasive keyword – meaning that only other Evasive characters can challenge this card – and Dr. Facilier, Fortune Teller is one emerald card that your opponents are going to hate dealing with.

7. Cheshire Cat, From the Shadows

Your opponent certainly won’t be smiling

Damage as many characters as possible before exhausting this card to get the most use out of it. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Costing eight ink, you’d expect that Cheshire Cat, From the Shadows would be a good emerald Rise of the Floodborn card, but it’s much, much better than good.

Featuring a Floodborn version of the iconic Alice in Wonderland character – which looks awesome – Cheshire Cat, From the Shadows has the Shift keyword, enabling players to pay less for the card if they have a Cheshire Cat already out, and Evasive, preventing enemy characters from challenging it unless they have Evasive themselves.

Both these aspects already make this card great, but it’s the ability that really makes Cheshire Cat, From the Shadows shine. Wicked Smile allows players to exhaust the card to banish a damaged character of their choosing - which is ridiculously good if you’re planning to deal little bits of damage to loads of characters. Cheshire Cat, From the Shadows has the potential to clear out an opponent in the right circumstances.