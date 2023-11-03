17 most valuable and expensive Lorcana cards

Disney Lorcana hasn’t been out long, but the Disney card game has already managed to build up a reputation for incredibly valuable Lorcana cards featuring some of the most popular characters from classic Disney movies. Given how many people love Disney films and their heroes and villains, it’s maybe little surprise that you should expect to pay hundreds or even thousands for the most expensive Lorcana cards with these beloved characters on.

Valuable and expensive Lorcana cards

While many of the rarest Lorcana cards worth money could only be found at conventions before the card game’s launch - meaning you’ll struggle to get your hands on them now without coughing up some serious cash - some of the most expensive Lorcana cards can actually be found in the card game’s normal booster packs. With the chance of pulling an Enchanted Rare card from every standard booster, you might find yourself owning one of the most valuable Lorcana cards with enough good luck - best start wishing upon that star and brushing up your knowledge of Disney Lorcana card rarity.

Lorcana’s promo cards and Enchanted Rares easily rank as the most expensive Lorcana cards so far, but with new cards due to release regularly now that the game is in players’ hands, it’s worth knowing exactly what your Lorcana cards are worth as each new set arrives. You won’t want to risk damaging the most valuable Lorcana cards in your collection, after all!

Read on for our guide to the most valuable and expensive Lorcana cards yet, from rare Lorcana cards with beautiful alternate art to promo cards you might have to travel to get your hands on.

17. Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy - Enchanted Rare

Worth its weight in fairy dust

Sold for $971 in October 2023

Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy's Enchanted artwork is one of the most striking images in Lorcana's The First Chapter set. | Image credit: Goldin Auctions

Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy is one of the most striking Lorcana cards in The First Chapter, showing the dinky fairy from Peter Pan supersized to a towering giant able to lift Captain Hook’s pirate ship into the sky.

Compared to the faithful depiction of Storyborn cards and Lorcana’s in-universe reimaginings in Dreamborn cards, Floodborn cards show the game’s designers and artists fully unleashing their creative juices to show Disney characters in completely unexpected and wildly inventive ways - something that can be seen clearly in the maximised Tinker Bell.

As well as having such extraordinary artwork, Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy is also a fantastic card to have in your deck, with the power to damage every opposing character when she is played and the ability to dish out even more damage whenever she banishes another character during a challenge in your turn. Don’t mess with giant fairies!

The top Disney Lorcana cards from The First Chapter

The combination of one of the best Steel cards in The First Chapter and one of the most jawdropping pieces of artwork in Lorcana’s card library has made Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy one of its most popular cards. That goes double for its Enchanted Rare variant, which sees Tink go from simply towering over Hook’s pirate ship to picking it up in her enormous hand and staring unimpressed at its crew.

The stunning full-art card has managed to supersize its price tag as a result, with a copy valued at a perfect Gem Mint 10 condition by card grading specialist PSA selling for $971.75 on eBay in September 20233.

16. Belle, Strange but Special - Enchanted Rare

A Beauty of a card with a Beast of a price tag

Sold for $1,825 in August 2023

Belle, Strange but Special is incredibly powerful in the game and features one of Disney's most iconic heroines - a winning combination. | Image credit: Goldin Auctions

Belle, Strange but Special is one of the best Sapphire cards in Lorcana’s The First Chapter set, helping players to build up their stock of ink - used to play cards - and boost the amount of lore they gain from questing once they have 10 or more cards in their inkwell.

Being such a powerful card in the game combines with Belle’s place as one of Disney’s most beloved characters in one of its most-loved films, Beauty and the Beast. Little surprise, then, that even the standard version of Belle, Strange but Special became one of The First Chapter’s most sought-after cards shortly after its release.

The cream of the crop, though, is the Enchanted Rare variant of Belle, Strange but Special, which features borderless artwork of the Disney heroine in her iconic yellow ballroom dress whizzing across library bookshelves on a ladder, books and papers flying everywhere.

The gorgeous artwork and the card’s immense gameplay effects have seen it become one of the most valuable Lorcana cards to date, reaching a peak price of $1,825 paid for a PSA 10 copy sold on eBay in August 2023. With Belle set to receive even more cards in Lorcana’s second set Rise of the Floodborn, expect to see more pricey appearances for the Beauty of a card soon.

15. Stitch, Carefree Surfer - Enchanted Rare

Sea and sand won’t go well with this valuable Lorcana card’s condition

Sold for $2,000 in September 2023

Stitch, Carefree Surfer is one of multiple cards featuring the alien to be ranked among Lorcana's most valuable cards. | Image credit: Goldin Auctions

This Dreamborn version of the eponymous alien from Lilo and Stitch sees the extraterrestrial creature hitting the waves with sunglasses on head and sandwich in hand. Dreamborn Lorcana cards reflect imaginative spins on Disney characters that are newly created for the card game’s universe, diverging from their familiar appearances in the original movies.

Stitch, Carefree Surfer is one of several Stitch cards in The First Chapter, but has become one of the most valuable Lorcana cards to date thanks to its Enchanted Rare variant that features a full-art variant of Stitch reaching for his sandwich as it’s snatched away by a pesky fish.

Finished in a shiny ‘inkwash’ foil effect, the Enchanted Rare version of Stitch, Carefree Surfer has seen its value increase further thanks to the growing popularity of the Lorcana’s Amber ink colour in high-level tournaments.

The current top price paid for an Enchanted Rare copy of Stitch, Carefree Surfer is $2,000, paid for a copy of the expensive Lorcana card graded at 9.5 by grading specialist Beckett and sold via eBay in September 2023.

14. Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer - Enchanted Rare

You’ll need a touch of magic to find one of these

Sold for $3,000 in August 2023

The artwork for Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer was one of the first looks we got at Lorcana, helping to make it iconic - and valuable. | Image credit: Goldin Auctions

As the face of Disney, Mickey Mouse appears in Lorcana’s The First Chapter more than perhaps any other character. Amethyst card Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer takes inspiration from one of his most iconic appearances in The Sorcerer's Apprentice, but applies a fresh Dreamborn reimagining of the magical mouse - now clad in purple robes and wielding a flaming staff.

Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer was one of the very first cards revealed ahead of Disney Lorcana’s release, making its artwork instantly iconic within the game. On top of featuring Mickey Mouse and being so closely tied to the game’s origins, the Enchanted Rare version of Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer goes one step further with a full-art variant that sees Mickey casting a spell as he holds his staff aloft.

The unique artwork and inkwashed holographic finish to the Enchanted Rare card has helped it to become one of Lorcana’s most expensive cards from The First Chapter, selling for up to $3,000 on eBay in September 2023. With Mickey as the mascot of Disney, we wouldn’t be surprised to see future Mickey Mouse cards vying for a position on this ranking of the most valuable Lorcana cards soon enough, too.

13. Robin Hood, Unrivaled Archer - D23 Expo Collector's Set promo

Shoot for the gold

Sold for $3,262 in May 2023

Robin Hood, Unrivaled Archer was one of the promo cards offered at 2022's D23 Expo, increasing its rarity and value. | Image credit: PSA

A promo card from the D23 Expo Collector's Set offered at the 2022 Disney convention, Robin Hood, Unrivaled Archer is a Sapphire card that helps players to draw more cards and challenge Evasive characters with its Good Shot ability.

On top of that, the cartoon depiction of the famous English folk hero as a bow-shooting fox ranks as one of the most valuable Lorcana cards thanks to the rarity of its holographic D23 promo card.

Like the other D23 promo cards, the card is finished in a unique foil treatment and has a logo denoting its rarity as a promo card from the event at the bottom of the card.

While not worth quite as much as some of the other Lorcana D23 cards in the set, Robin Hood, Unrivaled Archer will still cost you a pretty penny to add to your collection. A copy of the D23 promo graded at Gem Mint 10 by PSA sold on eBay for $3,262 in May 2023. Time to steal from the rich and give to yourself, maybe?

12. Maui, Hero to All - Enchanted Rare

You're welcome!

Sold for $3,499 in August 2023

Maui, Hero to All is one of the more recent Disney characters to appear on Lorcana's most expensive cards. | Image credit: Goldin Auctions

Maui is one of Disney’s more recent characters, appearing in 2016 movie Moana. Boasting the voice of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the tricksy Polynesian demigod makes a memorable appearance singing about his creation of the tides, the grass, the ground - and more.

Maui appears on multiple Lorcana cards in The First Chapter, with Maui, Hero to All being the standout when it comes to the most valuable Lorcana cards. The card’s rare Enchanted variant shows Maui with giant fish hook in hand, charging towards the player - reflecting the card’s ability to challenge on the turn it’s played with Rush keyword and his Reckless nature, requiring the card to challenge every turn if able.

The shiny Enchanted variant has become one of the most sought-after cards from Lorcana’s debut set, with a copy selling for $3,499.99 on eBay in August 2023. If you find a copy of the rare Lorcana card in your next booster, you’ll be saying “You’re welcome!” to any collectors.

11. Aurora, Dreaming Guardian - Enchanted Rare

Don’t be caught sleeping on this rare Lorcana card

Sold for $3,500 in August 2023

Sleeping Beauty's Aurora is the quintessential Disney princess - helping her Lorcana card to rise in price. | Image credit: PSA

Aurora - aka Sleeping Beauty - is one of the most iconic Disney princesses. Her appearance in Lorcana is just as iconic, showing up across a number of different cards that rank as some of the game’s best and most popular.

The most highly prized among the collection is the Enchanted Rare variant of Aurora, Dreaming Guardian, a Sapphire card from The First Chapter that sees Aurora conjuring powers in her sleep. The Floodborn card’s Protective Embrace effect grants other characters the Ward keyword, making it valuable as a way of defending against challenges from your rival players.

New to Disney Lorcana? Learn how to play with our tutorial

The Enchanted card’s stunning artwork - showing Aurora surrounded by twisting rose vines, with her castle in the background - combines with the Disney princess’ popularity to make the rare Lorcana card one of the game’s most valued finds.

A copy of an Enchanted Rare Aurora, Dreaming Guardian card sold on eBay for $3,500 in August 2023 - meaning you won’t want to sleep on it if you manage to find one in your next pack.

10. Captain Hook, Forceful Duelist - D23 Expo Collector's Set promo

Mind that hook to keep this expensive Lorcana card in top-notch condition

Sold for $3,991 in September 2023

Captain Hook, Forceful Duelist joins its fellow D23 promo cards as among Lorcana's most valuable cards. | Image credit: PSA

Peter Pan’s villainous Captain Hook first appeared as a Lorcana card in the game’s D23 Expo Collector's Set, a collection of seven promo cards that were released at the Disney convention in 2022 a number of months ahead of The First Chapter’s debut.

Finished in an exclusive foil treatment and indicated by a unique logo at the bottom of the card, the D23 promo cards currently rank as some of the most valuable and expensive Lorcana cards yet.

Captain Hook, Forceful Duelist is a Dreamborn card in Steel that offers solid attacking power thank to its Challenger ability, which grants extra strength when challenging.

A copy of the Captain Hook, Forceful Duelist D23 promo card graded at a Gem Mint 10 condition by PSA sold on eBay for $3,991.28 in September 2023 - indicating just how valuable these rare Lorcana cards are.

9. Enchanted Discard - factory error card

An especially rare Lorcana card

Sold for $4,000 in October 2023

The Enchanted Discard card is unique among Lorcana's most expensive cards in that it doesn't feature any familiar Disney characters - and isn't even meant to make its way into booster packs, making it extremely rare. | Image credit: projectmiu via eBay

While most of the most valuable Lorcana cards on this list are popular characters from Disney movies, there are some cards that are worth just as much without featuring any characters at all.

Some of the rarest Lorcana cards seen yet are Discard cards. Compared to the glorious artwork and gameplay effects of normal Lorcana cards, these cards are plain black cards with the word “DISCARD” written in their centre in white text.

What makes these cards so rare is that they were never meant to find their way into players’ hands. As their text suggests, the cards are intended to be thrown away during the production of Lorcana cards in the factory - making the very few that slip through and make it into a booster pack especially rare.

Like other Lorcana cards, Lorcana Discard cards can appear in both standard and foil variants. Both are valuable, but it’s the Lorcana Enchanted Rare Discard card that is worth the most, being finished with the holographic ‘inkwash’ treatment usually reserved for Lorcana’s rare Enchanted cards. With even normal Enchanted Rare cards only estimated to appear in roughly one in 100 booster packs, finding an Enchanted Rare Discard card is like hitting the jackpot in the lottery by comparison.

That extreme rarity makes Enchanted Discard cards among Lorcana’s very rarest cards, with a price tag to match. Collectors looking for one of the hard-to-find cards should expect to pay into the thousands for a copy, with the price paid for a Lorcana Enchanted Discard card currently peaking at $4,000 via an eBay sale in October 2023.

8. Stitch, Rock Star - D23 Expo Collector's Set promo

This musical artist is going gold

Sold for $4,050 in October 2023

Stitch, Rock Star is a fun spin on the alien creature - and one of Lorcana's most sought-after promo cards. | Image credit: PSA

Stitch’s second appearance in this list - joining Mickey Mouse and Elsa as the Disney characters on several of the most valuable Lorcana cards - is another imaginative take on the alien oddball. Stitch, Rock Star casts the multi-limbed extraterrestrial as the frontman of a rock band, showing him playing a guitar with one set of arms while another hoists a microphone into the air.

The Floodborn card is one of the Amber Lorcana cards in The First Chapter that helps players to find what they need from their deck, with the option to exert characters costing two ink or less to draw cards from your deck. As well as that ability, the card can quest for three lore and has a solid five willpower - making it not a bad card by any measurement.

If we’re being honest though, we know why you’re here - it’s because seeing Stitch as a rock star is so fun. On top of the standard card’s imaginative artwork, its D23 Expo Collector's Set variant adds the extra value of being one of the rarer Lorcana cards yet.

Multiple copies of the Stitch, Rock Star D23 promo card graded at PSA Gem Mint 10 have sold for thousands of dollars at auction, with one such copy selling for $2,640 via auction house PWCC. The current top price for the card was set by a PSA 10 copy that sold for $4,050 on eBay in October 2023 - a rock star price for a Rock Star card.

7. Elsa, Spirit of Winter - Enchanted Rare

This rare Lorcana card might set you back some ice

Sold for $4,500 in August 2023

Frozen's Elsa appears on several of Lorcana's most valuable cards. | Image credit: Goldin Auctions

This valuable Enchanted Lorcana card features one of the House of Mouse’s most popular characters: the icy queen Elsa from Frozen. As we’ll see later, simply having Elsa on a Lorcana card is a quick way to see its price skyrocket.

In the case of Elsa, Spirit of Winter, it helps that the card itself is also one of The First Chapter’s stronger picks, offering the power to freeze your opponents characters to stop them challenging your cards or questing for lore. Elsa, Spirit of Winter can herself quest for a mighty three lore and challenge with four strength, making the Amethyst card pretty powerful across the board.

Elsa, Spirit of Winter’s standard appearance sees Lorcana put a Floodborne spin on her magical powers, with artwork showing Elsa casting ice from her fingertips as her iconic dress flutters around her. The card’s Enchanted Rare variant goes one step further, with a borderless artwork variant that shows the queen’s hair swirling amidst snow as she conjures winter from her hands.

Elsa’s popularity, the card’s power and its fantastic artwork all add up to make the Enchanted Rare version of Elsa, Spirit of Winter one of the most valuable Enchanted Rare Lorcana cards we’ve seen yet. A copy of the card graded at a perfect 10 by grading specialist Beckett sold on eBay for an impressive $4,500 in August 2023.

6. Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon - D23 Expo Collector's Set promo

The hottest Lorcana card around?

Sold for $4,508 in March 2023

The Monstrous Dragon form of Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent is arguably the most powerful card in The First Chapter. | Image credit: PSA

The baddie of Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent is one of Disney’s most formidable and iconic villains. Her appearance as Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon in Lorcana’s The First Chapter set lives up to that reputation, with a card that requires a whopping nine ink to simply play it from your hand. That’ll get you one of the most powerful Lorcana cards we’ve seen yet, with the ability to instantly banish a character with its Dragon Fire ability and dish out seven damage whenever it challenges.

If the gameplay might of Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon wasn’t enough to make it a must-have card, its appearance in the D23 Expo Collector's Set has only added to its popularity. The holographic variant from the Disney event has sold for up to $4,508.67, with that record price being set by a PSA Gem Mint 10 copy sold on eBay in September 2023.

5. Cruella de Vil, Miserable As Usual - D23 Expo Collector's Set promo

Money won’t make you happy, but this valuable Lorcana card might

Sold for $4,544 in March 2023

Cruella de Vil, Miserable As Usual's inclusion in the D23 Collector's Set has helped make it one of Lorcana's most expensive cards to acquire. | Image credit: PSA

The fur-loving villain of One Hundred and One Dalmatians cuts an imposing figure as one of the best Emerald Lorcana cards in The First Chapter, sending any card that challenges and banishes Cruella de Vil, Miserable As Usual back to its player’s hand.

In news that would no doubt delight the cruel and indulgent dognapper herself, her appearance as one of the Lorcana promo cards in the D23 Expo Collector's Set has seen the card’s price grow to become one of the most expensive Lorcana cards to date.

A copy of Cruella de Vil, Miserable As Usual’s D23 Expo promo card - finished with the unique foil treatment and icon shared by the limited-edition set - graded at a perfect Gem Mint 10 by PSA sold for $4,544.32 in May 2023. That easily puts it among the most valuable Disney Lorcana cards to date - and a much, much better way of spending your money than fur coats.

4. Genie, On the Job - Enchanted Rare

Granting your wish for wealth

Sold for $5,000 in August 2023

The popularity of Aladdin's Genie and the rarity of its Enchanted variant combine to make this card one of Lorcana's most treasured cards. | Image credit: Goldin Auctions

Aladdin’s Genie is a colourful, energetic character able to grant any wish of your desire. If you pull his Enchanted card from one of The First Chapter’s boosters, you can bet that it’ll be able to grant at least one wish: wealth.

Genie, On the Job is an Emerald card notable for its ability to Disappear in-game, returning a character of your choice to its player’s hand when played. It also comes with the Evasive keyword - making it harder to challenge - and the power to quest for two lore to help you to victory.

Did you know there's a secret story in Lorcana's card artwork?

That’s all fine, but it’s no doubt no popularity of the Genie in Aladdin - as voiced on-screen by the legendary Robin Williams - that has boosted the value of Genie, On the Job to become one of Lorcana’s most expensive cards.

Specifically, it’s the card’s Enchanted Rare variant that has fetched the highest prices to date, showing off the Genie’s powers in a gorgeous full-art variant as he clicks his fingers to swirl magic around a transforming character floating in the air.

The card’s Enchanted rarity has seen its price rocket into the thousands, with one card selling for $5,000 on eBay in August 2023.

3. Simba, Returned King - Enchanted Rare

A (Lion) Kingly sum

Sold for $5,000 in August 2023

Simba appears on several Lorcana cards, but none are quite as valuable as the Enchanted Rare Returned King. | Image credit: Goldin Auctions

The Lion King’s Simba appears on some of the best Lorcana cards in The First Chapter, combining outright challenging power with the ability to deal with pesky Evasive opponents - and bring in some heaps of lore while he’s at it.

Of the Simba cards in The First Chapter, Simba, Returned King stands out. Showing the fully-grown cub taking his rightful place as ruler of the Pride Lands, it boasts the power to effectively double the card’s strength when challenging with its Challenger +4 keyword. On top of that, Simba can Pounce on Evasive characters and fend off incoming challenges with six willpower.

The card’s strong stats are one thing, but its artwork is another reason that Simba, Returned King has become one of the most valuable Lorcana cards to date. The card’s Enchanted Rare variant expands its borderless artwork to span the width of the entire card, with its artwork variant showing Simba’s mane blowing majestically as the newly crowned Lion King ascends Pride Rock.

Being one of the rarest Lorcana cards in The First Chapter as the result of its Enchanted appearance, Simba, Returned King has gone on to sell for thousands of dollars - with its top price to date being a $5,000 sale on eBay in August. A kingly sum for a Lion King.

2. Elsa, Snow Queen - D23 Expo Collector's Set promo

Forget snow - make it rain

Sold for $7,050 in October 2023

Elsa falls behind only Mickey Mouse when it comes to the most valuable Lorcana cards we've seen yet. | Image credit: PSA

Elsa, the frosty-fingered queen of Arendelle in beloved 2013 Disney movie Frozen, was one of the highlights of Lorcana’s debut set The First Chapter. While there were a number of different Elsa cards in the set, none was quite so sought-after as Elsa, Snow Queen.

Specifically, the Elsa, Snow Queen promo card released at D23 Expo, Disney’s annual convention, quickly rocketed to become one of the most valuable Lorcana cards even ahead of the card game’s full release.

Offered to D23 attendees months before The First Chapter’s release as part of the D23 Expo Collector’s Set, which included seven cards with unique artwork and a holographic finish, the Elsa, Snow Queen promo card has gone on to sell for thousands of dollars, becoming one of the most expensive Disney Lorcana cards to date.

The card’s current record was set in the middle of October 2023, when a copy of the D23 Expo Collector's Set Elsa, Snow Queen promo sold for over $7,000 on eBay. Increasing the card’s value was the fact it had been graded at a perfect ‘Gem Mint 10’ condition by card condition specialist PSA, indicating a card in virtually flawless condition on its 10-point scale.

1. Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor - D23 Expo Collector's Set promo

Is that gold thread, Mickey?

Sold for $10,989 in July 2023

The value of Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor has been boosted even further by cards signed by the game's creators. | Image credit: PWCC

A promo card included in the D23 Expo Collector’s Set sold before The First Chapter’s release, Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor features the Disney mascot in his garb from the 1938 short film of the same name.

Perhaps thanks to its starring role for the beloved mascot and its delightful artwork - which sees Mickey wielding a pair of scissors while dressed in a feathered cap and flowing scarf - and its limited release in the sold-out D23 Expo Collector's Set, Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor has helped make it the most expensive Lorcana card yet.

A copy of the Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor promo card from D23 autographed by co-designers Ryan Miller and Steve Warner, along with art director Edgar Pasten, was sold at auction in December 2022. Auction house PWCC claimed it was the first time that a signed Lorcana card had been offered at public auction - with only a few of the first-edition cards autographed by the game’s creators at that time - reflected in its eventual sale price of $1,620.

As well as being signed by the game’s talent, the Brave Little Tailor card was also graded at a perfect Gem Mint 10 condition by PSA, boosting its value even further.

“Only a handful of these first-edition Lorcana cards have been signed by the game’s developers and still managed to receive a PSA 10 grade,” said PWCC’s TCG manager Peter Petipas. “We’re looking at an item with true scarcity here.”

A few months later, another PSA 10 copy of the D23 Brave Little Tailor card sold on eBay for $4,000 in March 2023 - several months before The First Chapter was available to buy. In July 2023, a copy of the first-edition Lorcana card sold for $10,989.01 on eBay according to CardLadder, setting a new record for the most expensive Lorcana card to date.