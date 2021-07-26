What’s the best board game of the last 10 years? We decide the Über Spiel des Jahres on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

This episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast is sponsored by Wild Bill's. Use promo code CHEERS15 for 15% off your first order: https://drinkwildbills.com/

We celebrate the announcement of this year’s Spiel des Jahres winner by debating our own Über Spiel des Jahres from the last 10 years. Will the ultimate Game of the Year be something that isn’t Colt Express? Find out on this week’s Dicebreaker Podcast!

Matt, Wheels and Meehan also reminisce about bland British food and ‘90s TV adverts before eventually moving onto some board game chat. Meehan continues her Swoobat adventures in the Pokémon card game, Wheels emerges from the end of his latest Arkham Horror LCG campaign and Matt... can’t talk about anything he’s been playing.

We also find time to discuss your emails about whether it’s right to go easy on someone the first time they play a game.

