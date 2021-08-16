Is it better to stack board games upright or sideways? It's the Dicebreaker Podcast!

It’s Friday the 13th! Well, it was when we recorded the latest Dicebreaker Podcast, at least!

To mark the occasion, Matt, Liv and Meehan throw our favourite survivors from horror board games into a classic slasher movie. Would Camp Grizzly’s Tracy outlive Lily Chen from Arkham Horror? Is a dog, lion or bear better to have as a faithful companion? Why is the patient from Operation here?! All these questions will be answered - eventually!

We also get the latest on what the team have been playing, from new releases Descent: Legends of the Dark and Avatar Legends RPG to the Jaws board game and Disney Villainous, before we look ahead to some exciting upcoming games and consider the most important debate in board games: do you stack boxes upright or sideways?

Listen to latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Want to use something else? That's all good with us. Find the RSS feed here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Before the podcast audio goes up on Monday, you can join the team live every Friday from 2pm BST for the podcast recording! Hop in the chat to play along with the weekly segment, ask questions and correct our knowledge of the Jaws movie franchise.

Got a question for the team? We'd love to hear from you! You can email podcast@dicebreaker.com, tweet @joindicebreaker or leave a comment below with your thoughts.

Games discussed: