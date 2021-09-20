Which board games do you house-rule? It's the Dicebreaker Podcast!

News crew, assemble! Dicebreaker’s crack editorial squad Matt, Meehan and Chase take over for a podcast filled with talk of this year’s Gen Con, Fantasy Flight’s latest announcements, Chase’s time with Orbital Blues, Meehan’s beef with King Arthur in Unmatched and Matt’s long-awaited completion of Descent: Legends of the Dark.

We also find the chance to discuss our latest feelings on the Avatar Legends RPG, gacha mobile game World Flipper and Mass Effect, before falling into an anime hole with Jujutsu Kaisen and Giovanni’s Island. All this, plus your questions on house rules and the best mystery RPGs answered! Phew!

Games (and other stuff) discussed: