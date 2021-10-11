What are the board games we’re most excited to play at Essen Spiel 2021? It’s the Dicebreaker Podcast!

This episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast is sponsored by eBay. To learn more visit ebay.com/scantolist.

It’s Pre-GX time on the latest Dicebreaker Podcast, as we step into the virtual pod booth a day early before the team travels to EGX and this week’s Essen Spiel.

Matt, Lolies and Meehan revisit Mysterium, Root, Monikers, Insider and more, before chatting about the new TV adaptation of comic series Y: The Last Man, The Great British Bake-Off and Castlevania.

There’s excitement around the new board game from Root and Oath designer Cole Wehrle, Arcs: Collapse and Conflict in the Void, plus an update on this year’s PAX Unplugged and next year’s Gen Con.

We also look ahead to the hot releases we’re most excited to check out at Essen Spiel, and answer your questions on optimising our moves in strategy games.

