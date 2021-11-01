We turn Where's Wally? into horror, explore Lost Ruins of Arnak and discuss the return of Risk Legacy on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

This episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast is sponsored by eBay. To learn more visit ebay.com/scantolist.

On this week's Dicebreaker Podcast, Meehan and Wheels are joined by roving news reporter Chase Carter to reel in the latest haul of tabletop news and discussion - and celebrate the spookiest cardboard offerings ahead of Halloween.

Chase and Wheels transform classic hide-and-seek book Where's Wally? into a strange, otherworldly horror story in solo RPG This Person Should Not Exist. Meehan guides Chase into the Lost Ruins of Arnak, last year's acclaimed blend of deckbuilding and worker-placement. Wheels and Meehan turn out the lights for a return to spooky RPG Ten Candles.

That's all before we take a look at the surprise announcement of a spiritual successor to original legacy game Risk Legacy, and heavy metal RPG Mork Borg's impending move into the future with Cy_Borg.

Oh, and there's Yahtzee - surprise!

Games (and other stuff) discussed: